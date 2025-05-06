Sean Payton, Broncos should be all over this potential WR trade target

The Denver Broncos should seek to improve their playmaking positions on offense one last time before the 2025 NFL Offseason truly gets underway. The team did add three players of note to improve their offense this past offseason, signing tight end Evan Engram and drafting RB RJ Harvey and WR Pat Bryant.

This, coupled with the likely reality that Bo Nix makes a year to jump, could help the Broncos offense reach a new level. However, I am not alone in thinking that this team could still use another weapon, and while running back might be the area where they could the most, there could be some trade targets at other positions for Denver to sniff around.

A certain NFC team may have a surplus at wide receiver, so the Denver Broncos should really make an inquiry here...

Could Packers WR Romeo Doubs get traded for the right price?

Here is what Sterling Xie had to say about the possibility of the Green Bay Packers trading WR Romeo Doubs:

"PFSN had Romeo Doubs as a prime Green Bay Packers trade candidate before the draft. Then, Brian Gutekunst drafted the franchise’s first first-round wide receiver in 23 years, while also adding another receiver in the third round.



Matthew Golden and Savion Williams now make for an extremely crowded receiver room. With Doubs entering the last year of his contract, the Packers’ draft picks indicate that he’s likely done with the team after 2025, particularly with Jayden Reed and Christian Watson also due for extensions.



In fairness, Watson’s torn ACL from Week 18 could be what saves Doubs’ roster spot in the short term. It’s possible Watson misses a large chunk of 2025. If that happens, the Packers may not feel comfortable relying on a pair of rookies to play meaningful snaps right away. Still, Doubs will need to earn his role in the preseason and could prove expendable if the rookies play well early and/or if Watson recovers faster than expected." Sterling Xie

Doubs was drafted back in 2022 and would be entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The Packers did take both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft, so calling the team's WR room crowded might honestly be an understatement. Doubs has averaged 58 receptions for 672 yards and six touchdowns per 17-game season.

He also just turned 25 years old as well. Other players in the Packers room include Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Mecole Hardman, and Bo Melton. The worst that the Packers could do in this scenario is simply tell the Broncos that they need to up their offer.

Denver is entering a crucial year two in the Bo Nix era and absolutely have room to add another weapon. It would be wise, in my opinion, for the Broncos to call up Green Bay and see what it would cost to swing a trade for Romeo Doubs, as he's a quality weapon and would only elevate the wide receiver room in Denver.