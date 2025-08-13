Scary trade would send Tyreek Hill back to AFC West (but not where you think)

The Denver Broncos are in a very tough division, and this Tyreek Hill trade package would send him back into the AFC West. Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 NFL Season, and all the Chiefs did was make three-straight Super Bowls after that, winning two of them.

Well, Hill, in three years with the Dolphins, has caught 319 passes for 4,468 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has been more productive since leaving KC, but the Chiefs clearly didn't really need him. Now entering his fourth year with Miami, his name has been brought up in trade talks here and there.

And unfortunately, this scary trade proposal sends Hill back to the AFC West, but not where you think.

Tyreek Hill is sent back to the AFC West in a disastrous trade scenario

Here is the trade package proposed by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report that sends Tyreek Hill to the Las Vegas Raiders:

Trade Package: Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for tight end Michael Mayer, a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.



Yeah, so, this would be awful if I am being honest. Tyreek Hill has obviously torched the Denver Broncos in his career, and Denver was always having to gameplan around him when the two teams played. Furthermore, the Las Vegas Raiders do have a legitimate need for another wide receiver, and while Hill on the Raiders would not make them better than the Denver Broncos, it would make them a lot harder to defend.

Vegas would have Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Tyreek Hill to gameplan for on offense, so Denver's defense would be stretched thin. Let's hope the Dolphins keep Hill on the roster or simply trade him to another team that the Broncos don't have to worry about.