3 desperate teams the Broncos could trade a running back to in 2025

The Denver Broncos clearly have a surplus at running back. Could they dump off one of their backs to a desperate team? With both Tyler Badie and Blake Watson playing well in the team's first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos may have a tough decision to make.

This team has a ton of running backs on the roster and really only two roster spots settled at the position with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. The roster statuses of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson all appear to be unknown at this point.

However, Denver could hit the trade market to try and trade one (or more) of their surplus of running backs to a team needing help.

Denver Broncos should look to trade a running back

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with a ton of injuries in their RB room already. It's actually insane to witness just how often this roster gets hurt, but here we are. Furthermore, Christian McCaffrey always comes with an injury concern as well, so while the room may still appear to be solid on paper, another addition is necessary. The Niners have watched as the Broncos have signed multiple of their former players in recent years. Well, they could be charitable to a desperate team and send them one of their extra running backs.

Miami Dolphins

Alexander Mattison is now out for the year with a neck injury, so the Miami Dolphins are down a running back. Their top backs are De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon, so they do have a decent trio, but it would not hurt for them to add someone else amidst the injury to Mattison, who was having a solid offseason.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is still in New Orleans, but he's getting older and is not the player he once was, and seeing as the Saints are trying to compete this year (which is ridiculous), they could be in the market for another running back. Behind Kamara are guys like Kendre Miller and Cam Akers, so New Orleans could benefit from a more reliable player and perhaps bet on someone with some youth. Audric Estime would make a lot of sense for the Saints.

They are clearly needing to undergo a long-term rebuild, so Estime only being in his second year and still being 21 years old could be appealing for GM Mickey Loomis.