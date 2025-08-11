3 Broncos' players who must have a strong showing in second preseason game

The Denver Broncos next preseason game is on August 16th. Which players have to step up and have a strong showing? After falling behind by nine points, the Broncos scored the final 30 of the game and ended up with a 21-point victory.

The neat thing here was that the starting offense and defense actually got off to a rocky start. All in all, Denver did not play nearly as well as they could have but still won by three touchdowns. If that doesn't tell you how good this team could be, I am not sure what would.

Well, these three players probably need a strong showing in their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Denver Broncos' players who must step up in the team's second preseason game

Bo Nix, QB

It isn't a secret that the Denver Broncos' starting offense struggled a bit against the San Francisco 49ers. While the struggles weren't all Bo Nix's fault, Nix definitely missed some throws and simply needs to be more efficient in Week 2. We all saw just how good Nix and the team's offense was to end the 2024 NFL Season, so seeing what we saw against the 49ers was a bit troubling.

Audric Estime, RB

One of two running backs on this list, Audric Estime didn't really show much compared to some of the other running backs that got some action. He ran for just 21 yards on eight carries and doesn't have much juice at all. Even though he is a recent draft pick and only in year two, you have to wonder if the former Notre Dame player is actually on the roster bubble at this point. A better showing against the Arizona Cardinals could really change things.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

Jaleel McLaughlin ran for five yards on three carries, so it's safe to say he was virtually nonexistent for the Denver Broncos. Both Estime and McLaughlin saw Tyler Badie and Blake Watson make the most of their opportunities, and now some have wondered if Watson and Badie can sneak onto the roster as the third and fourth backs.

It's really going to be an interesting room to watch come into shape in the next few weeks. Denver isn't going to keep all of these players on the roster including JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. They'll likely keep four running backs, so there will be a couple not on the team when it's all said and done.