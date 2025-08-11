Broncos' first preseason game may have revealed key (but hidden) advantage

The Denver Broncos won their first preseason game against the 49ers, and it may have presented them with a key roster advantage for 2025. Denver's first win of the 2025 NFL Season did not have to wait long, as they took apart the San Francisco 49ers, scoring the final 30 points.

It was a good showing overall when you look at the final score and how some of the backups played, but the starters were just not all that efficient. That is surely going to work itself out, but it's a bit worrisome to say the least.

Well, things got really interesting when the team's backups came in, and when you look at this specific position closely, you have to wonder if the team now has a hidden advantage heading into 2025 with this key player.

Do the Denver Broncos have an elite backup QB in Jarrett Stidham?

All Jarrett Stidham did in the preseason victory against the 49ers was go 14/15 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 36 yards on the ground, so he was the passing and rushing leader. Jarrett Stidham bounced around a couple of teams before signing with the Denver Broncos back in 2023.

The key here is that Denver brought him back on another free agency deal. Stidham is now entering his third year with the Denver Broncos as the primary backup QB, and this proves just how much Sean Payton values continuity in the QB room and how much of a strong voice Stidham must be.

Many teams across the NFL honestly see a new backup QB most every single season, and while the backup QB on a given team may never see the field in a season, Jarrett Stidham being here could end up being a massive advantage.

What if Bo Nix misses a game or two? Well, Denver has a seasoned backup QB who has been in this room for three years now, and if the Broncos are in a tough playoff race and would need to call on 'Stiddy,' there is a great chance he'd be a legitimate short-term option for the team for a game or two.