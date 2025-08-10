It took only one game for this Broncos' draft pick to end up on thin ice

The Denver Broncos may have gotten some key clarity on their RB room after just one preseason game. There was a lot to look out for during the team's first preseason game. After letting the San Francisco 49ers get out to a 9-0 lead, the Broncos decided to get serious and scored the final 30 points.

While the team blew the 49ers out, it was far from a perfect game, as the starting offense just did not get much going, and it really was not until the backups came in that the game got out of hand in a good way. Well, the running back room definitely got some work in the game, and it's been a position under the microscope this offseason.

After just one preseason game, the Denver Broncos may have gotten the clarity they were missing in this room, as this former Broncos' draft pick might already be on thin ice

Audric Estime's poor preseason debut puts the recent draft pick on thin ice

Audric Estime was a fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in the 2024 NFL Draft and did have a relatively OK rookie season. Well, he saw the team's front office add multiple backs to the mix in RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins.

Harvey showed some flashes in the team's Week 1 victory over the 49ers and finished with 25 yards and seven carries. Furthermore, both Tyler Badie and Blake Watson, two backs we'd consider to be at the bottom of the depth chart, averaged 6.4 and 7.0 yards per carry, respectively.

Simply put, of all the backs who got carries in this game, Audric Estime definitely looked the worst, and as the team progresses into their final two preseason games, Estime being on the roster bubble all of a sudden feels likely.

The team's RB3 role is up in the air, as JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are going to be the first two RBs in the rotation, but especially after this first game, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson might be coming for that RB3 job, which could put Audric Estime in a totally unknown spot, and we have not even mentioned Jaleel McLaughlin...