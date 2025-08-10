Raiders quietly send former Broncos draft pick packing after first preseason game

Not every draft pick is going to work out, especially late-round dart throws. The Denver Broncos had an amazing draft class in 2021, a class that included Pat Surtain, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathan Cooper. One of the picks from that class -- George Paton's first as a general manager -- was 6th-round wide receiver Seth Williams.

Williams was believed to be a big-time steal for the Broncos at the time, so when he got on the field late in his rookie year and his first play was a 34-yard big play on a pass from Drew Lock, fans were understandably giddy over his potential. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to stick on the team's 53-man roster, and he ended up bouncing around the league a little bit.

Williams didn't make the Broncos' roster in 2022, but was quickly scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent a couple of years there along with a short stint with the Dallas Cowboys, but that one catch back in 2021 for 34 yards remains the only NFL catch he has to his name. And most recently, he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Broncos draft pick Seth Williams cut by Raiders after one preseason game

#Raiders have signed Safety Terrell Edmunds. They waived WR Seth Williams in a corresponding move. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 10, 2025

From the sounds of it, Williams wasn't even practicing much lately due to injury, and the Raiders cut him with the waived/injured designation.

We'll see what his NFL future holds, but Williams also made a brief appearance in the UFL with the DC Defenders. Teams are obviously still of the belief that they can get the most out of him and turn him into a contributing NFL player. Either that, or he practices really well.

Williams always had the size and athletic traits, and he really popped early on in his career at Auburn. And you know who would know him really well from their time together at Auburn as teammates? Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix and Williams connected for a number of big plays as Nix was starting out his collegiate career. Funny how things kind of come full circle, in a way.

Williams is not the only recent Broncos draft pick the Raiders have added (or subtracted) recently. They also just recently added former Broncos fourth-round tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, another Day 3 pick that was perceived to be a major steal for the Broncos...until it wasn't.

Former Broncos practice squad receiver Phillip Dorsett is also on the Raiders' 90-man roster this offseason.