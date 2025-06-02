Denver Broncos rookie weapon already seen as a draft-day steal

The one thing missing from the Denver Broncos offense is an efficient run game. Did they fix that issue in the 2025 NFL Draft?

RJ Harvey was their solution with the 60th pick in the second round. Harvey is an undersized player in terms of height, but he offers elite footwork and vision and is a very explosive player. He's essentially replacing Javonte Williams, their former RB who signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

And at this rate, it's not even clear if Williams' roster spot is safe for the 2025 NFL Season. We're less than two months removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, but some have already said that RJ Harvey could be a draft-day steal for the Broncos.

RJ Harvey; already a draft-day steal for the Broncos?

Here is Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report on Harvey:

"The Broncos seem to view the rookie as an instant contributor, though. Harvey's skill set already caught the attention of his quarterback.



"Well, he's done a really good job working," Bo Nix told reporters. "He does a good job out of the backfield. It's hard to tell with shorts and T-shirts what it's like running the ball with no pads, but that's obviously why we got him.



"So we know he can run the ball, but I think it's the other things he's showing, just the routes, the suddenness and quickness and hands. I think all that's really good to see, but he's a great guy. A great dude, first and foremost, and I think it's going to translate for him being a successful player."



At 5'8" and 208 pounds, Harvey isn't the biggest back. His shiftiness and top gear, along with contributions in the passing game, pairs well with the more physical, downhill running style of Audric Estimé. As long as Nix knows and likes what the rookie can do, Harvey will remain in good standing." Brent Sobleski

The interesting thing is that the Broncos think quite highly of Audric Estime and are likely going to be giving him his share of carries. Sean Payton and George Paton have put a massive emphasis on drafting and developing, so while may of us wanted to see another RB addition, the front office may have not seen it that way.

The duo of Harvey and Estime may also complement each other nicely - Estime is more of a downhill runner, and Harvey is someone who has explosion and breakaway speed. The two backs might be a 'thunder and lightning' type of pair, if you will.

If RJ Harvey does end up turning into a draft-day steal, the Denver Broncos rushing attack is going to become a strength and will take this offense to the next level. The run game may truly be the main missing link for this team to vault into contention in 2025.