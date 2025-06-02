Broncos connected to logical NFC trade target for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos should absolutely be in the market for some more help on the offensive side of the ball. Could they add another running back?

Many of us, including myself, did expect the Denver Broncos to do more at this position given how deep the RB class was in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos came away with RJ Harvey, and explosive running back from UCF, but there could be more reason to add another back.

Denver truly does not have a proven player in the backfield, and while the Broncos do like their own guys, there is no harm in seeing what else could be on the market, and Denver was recently connected to this NFC running back in a potential trade.

Broncos to trade for Tyler Allgeier?

Here is Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report talking about the possibility and fit of Tyler Allgeier on the Denver Broncos:

"Yes, the Denver Broncos just spent a Day 2 pick on rookie R.J. Harvey, who has been a darling of the fantasy community from the moment the pick was handed in. But Harvey is both an unproven commodity and an undersized ball-carrier, and Denver’s depth chart behind the rookie is, um, yeah.



Allgeier would give the Broncos a proven commodity in the backfield. And with all due respect to Harvey, if he landed in the Mile High City he’d open the season as the team’s lead back." Gary Davenport

Tyler Allgeier does make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos, as he is kind of wasting away on the Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson is their lead back and is one of the three best RBs in the NFL. He's an elite dual-threat weapon and is going to continue to get nearly all of the carries.

Allgeier could do a lot better for himself, and becoming a proven commodity in the Denver Broncos backfield could be a great setup for him. He just turned 25 years old and rushed for 644 yards on 137 carries in 2024. In total, he's rushed for 2,362 yards and has averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry.

In 2022, his rookie season, Allgeier did average 4.9 yards per carry and ran for 1,035 yards, so the production is there. It would also make a ton of sense for the Falcons to try and get a draft pick back for his services, as it really would not make a ton of sense for him to get an extension from the team.

Should the Denver Broncos pursue this potential trade t