Denver Broncos must pursue one of the league's top remaining free agents

The Denver Broncos are still in a position to add another veteran free agent. Should they pursue one of these remaining players?

The team was moderately aggressive in free agency and still have the ability to go out on the open market to make another signing or two - Denver is obviously in a win-now mode, so there really is not a reason for them to not make another signing of the fit is there and if the price is right.

Well, there are some productive players left on the market, and the Broncos should absolutely pick up the phone and make a call or two.

Someone... anyone!

Bleacher Report rolled out an article on the 10 best remaining agents, and some of these players could be potential fits with the Denver Broncos:



JK Dobbins

Keenan Allen

Amari Cooper

Kyzir White

Of the 10 they listed, these four could all end up fitting some sort of need for the Denver Broncos. We have talked about Dobbins and Allen here before. Amari Cooper would be the same type of signing as Allen - the Broncos could end up seeing a reason to add a veteran pass-catcher to raise the floor of that unit.

While Denver does appear to be quite high on their young guys, a reliable veteran would never hurt. Kyzir White is a linebacker and could also be a nice signing for the Denver Broncos, as both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are nursing injuries at the moment. White won't offer a ton in coverage, but in 17 games in 2024 for the Arizona Cardinals, white had 2.5 sacks, 137 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight QB hits, so there is clear-cut evidence of production.

When you look at the top remaining free agents, there are absolutely arguments for the Denver Broncos to make another move or two.