Broncos should go for the kill and pursue the most unexpected trade target

The Denver Broncos should continue stacking their roster and should go for the kill by pursuing this unexpected trade target.

Denver has done quite the job at building this roster through free agency signings, trades, and the NFL Draft. A ton of credit should go to George Paton and Sean Payton for being able to revive this roster over the past few offseasons.

The Broncos are now on the cusp of becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and there is absolutely some room for them to add another player or two. Heck, they should even consider making another player trade, as there could be an interesting playmaker in the NFC available for the right price...

The Broncos should trade for Kyle Pitts

News broke on Friday about the potential availability of Atlanta Falcons tight end, Kyle Pitts:

Kyle Pitts was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown, making the Pro Bowl. However, in the three years following, Pitts has not even been able to average 40 yards per game.

In 2024, he did still have 602 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns, so it's not like he isn't productive. Pitts may also be one of the five-best athletes in the NFL; he's 6'6", nearly 250 pounds and ran a 4.44 forty-yard dash.

Pitts also doesn't even turn 25 years old until October, so to say he is young would be an understatement. When you look at the types of players the Broncos have brought onto the offense, Kyle Pitts could at least fit the bill of being a big-bodied target.

Denver has a ton of taller targets in Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Evan Engram, and now Caleb Lohner. Sean Payton has loved those bigger targets, so Pitts could perhaps fit right in.

Another reason why the Broncos should make this trade is so their AFC West foes aren't able to, as both the Chargers and Chiefs would have a clear need to add someone like Kyle Pitts - the Broncos were able to outbid the Chargers for Evan Engram's services, and the Chiefs could really use a successor to Travis Kelce.

Denver should go for the kill and add Kyle Pitts.