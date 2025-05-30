Broncos predicted to trade for the most unlikely offensive playmaker

The Denver Broncos might benefit from making one more move on the offensive side of the ball, and perhaps that is in the backfield. The Broncos did make some strides to improve their playmaking unit on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram were the primary additions, and all three could have notable roles in 2025. However, Denver could still stand to add someone else for the right price and if the fit is logical.

And thinking even further down the line; the Broncos might be in a position to add a player or two at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, so it's not like this team could be seen as 'complete' in that regard. Well, they found themselves as the beneficiaries of a potential post-June 1st trade.

Broncos predicted to trade for the most unlikely player

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports outlined several players who could be cut or traded after June 1st, and the Denver Broncos found themselves in the mix for Antonio Gibson, a running back for the New England Patriots:

"The New England Patriots just spent an early second-round pick on Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and they're just a year removed from extending starter Rhamondre Stevenson on a $36 million deal. Gibson may well be the odd man out, despite his track record as a pass-catching option. The Patriots, now led by Mike Vrabel, could save $2.3 million by trading Gibson after June 1 as opposed to $1.3 million prior, while a post-June 1 release would save the team an extra $1 million.



Potential landing spots: Broncos, Cardinals, Saints

Prediction: Traded to Broncos" Cody Benjamin

Would Antonio Gibson be a good fit with the Denver Broncos? Benjamin does make a sound argument - with their recent investments into the RB room, Gibson might not have a clear role, and the New England Patriots might be better off getting a draft pick for him.

Gibson is set to play in his age-27 season and began his career with Washington. He spent the 2024 season with the New England Patriots, and across a full 17-game season, Gibson has averaged 693 rushing yards, five touchdowns, 325 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. In total, Gibson has 4,670 offensive yards and 30 touchdowns through five years in the NFL.

He did rush for 1,037 yards in 2021 and had a career-high 389 receiving yards in 2023. There is definitely some value with this player on the Denver Broncos, as he's got dual-threat ability and has a solid 4.2 yards per attempt, so he can do some damage on the ground.

Would the Denver Broncos be making the right move in swinging a trade for Antonio Gibson?