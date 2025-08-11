Zach Allen is already approaching all-time Denver Broncos' history

Zach Allen is only entering his third year with the Denver Broncos, but he's also approaching some all-time history. After signing with the team in 2023, Allen earned his second contract with the team this offseason.

It was a four-year deal, and in total, Allen is under contract with the Broncos for the next five seasons. Anyway, when Zach Allen signed with the team, many wondered if he'd be an upgrade over Dre'Mont Jones, who he basically replaced in the starting lineup.

Dre'Mont Jones just did not amount to much with the Seattle Seahawks and is now on the Tennessee Titans. Well, Zach Allen is still relatively new on the Broncos but is already approaching some cool history with the team.

Zach Allen is already 4th all-time in Denver Broncos history in quarterback hits

Here is the list of the most QB hits in the history of the Denver Broncos:



Von Miller - 225

Elvis Dumervil - 100

Derek Wolfe - 77

Zach Allen - 64

Allen had 24 QB hits in the 2023 NFL Season and led the NFL with 40 QB hits in 2024. If Allen had another 40 QB hit season, he'd pass both Derek Wolfe and Elvis Dumervil and trail only the great Von Miller in QB hits.

It's safe to say that Allen should pass Dumervil, at the latest, during the 2026 NFL Season. He's never going to hit the 225 QB hit total from Von Miller, but the free agency signing from the Arizona Cardinals is already approaching some all-time Broncos' history.

Zach Allen could go down as one of the better free agent signings in Broncos' history as well. No one is likely to top Peyton Manning, but if Zach Allen keeps this high-end production up for another few seasons, Broncos' fans would be talking about him for years to come.