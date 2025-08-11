It's never been more over for the Cowboys with Javonte Williams update

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Denver Broncos' RB Javonte Williams in free agency, and they're about to learn the hard way. The Broncos' RB room could now be one of the deepest in the NFL, as not only did they let Williams leave in free agency, but they remade the room with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

But all of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie could be battling for two roster spots. Both Watson and Badie showed out in the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, so both McLaughlin and Estime could be in an uphill battle to make the roster.

Well, Javonte Williams is in his own interesting RB battle over in Dallas, but this latest update is really just painting a bleak picture for the team.

Javonte Williams now appears to to be the clear favorite to land the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 job

Javonte Williams has not averaged at least four yards per carry since the 2022 NFL Season, but he appears to be in line to start and get most of the carries for the team:

Javonte Williams "continues to see the most reps with the starters", per @jonmachota.



The RB1 spot is getting clearer in Dallas 👀 pic.twitter.com/f0Q9SGCOh7 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 11, 2025

Williams had a nice start to his career in the 2021 NFL Season, sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon, but a knee injury in the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season really spiraled his career down the drain, as he was not able to hit four yards per carry in 2023 or in 2024.

If nothing else, Williams does offer a ton of upside as a pass blocker, so he could see a ton of snaps just for that alone, but it does say a lot about his ability as a runner that Denver let him walk in free agency for virtually nothing.

We'll see if Javonte Williams can prove some of his detractors wrong, but the Dallas Cowboys might be about to learn the hard way with him.