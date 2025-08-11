3 players Broncos must try and trade for following preseason Week 1 victory

The Denver Broncos should hit the trade market to try and snag a player after their preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers. This roster is very good but not without a few holes here and there. The biggest one is obviously at inside linebacker.

Both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton were a bit banged up coming into that game and did not play, so it should come as no surprise that we've got a couple of linebackers in this short trade list. It remains to be seen if the Broncos do indeed play on making a notable roster addition between now and Week 1, but it's possible.

Let's cover three quick trade targets Denver can make following their Week 1 preseason victory.

Denver Broncos' trade targets following Week 1 preseason victory

Pete Werner, LB, New Orleans Saints

Yes, the New Orleans Saints just signed Pete Werner to a contract extension, but he's a good linebacker and was drafted back in 2021 when Sean Payton was still running the show. Everyone can see how bad the Saints are going to be this year, so they should get ahead of things and begin trading players to acquire draft capital for some long-term stability. With the Broncos LB unit already banged up, trading for a linebacker makes sense.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Another linebacker, Devin Lloyd is in the last year of his rookie deal and has notched triple-digit tackles in the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Jaguars. He's also had 19 passes defended and four interceptions, so he's got a nose for the football. Jacksonville has a new regime in town and might part with Lloyd for the right price and if GM James Gladstone does not envision him being a long-term part of this team. Lloyd turns 27 during the season and still has some youth on his side.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs is the second 2022 NFL Draft pick on this list and might find himself on the outside of the Green Bay Packers' WR room. While the unit is banged up, Doubs is a free agent this offseason, and the Packers simply might not have a spot for him for the long-term with first-round WR Matthew Golden now in the picture. Doubs might be come from the same cloth as some of the other Broncos' WRs, but adding another reliable weapon surely doesn't hurt.

Heck, would the Packers swap Doubs for Devaughn Vele? Vele is under contract for a couple more years than Doubs is, so he could insert into their WR room a lot nicer than Romeo Doubs does now. Denver would get younger at the position as well. While this may seem like an odd trade to make, there is some sense in it for sure.