Predicting Denver Broncos' starting defense after team's first preseason game

The Denver Broncos could field the best defense in the NFL in 2025. Let's predict the starting unit after the first preseason game. Denver's starting defense got out to a slow start against the San Francisco 49ers, but things ended up going the Broncos' way for most of the game, as the team scored the final 30 points and won 30-9 in a blowout win.

Well, the team has two more games left and may still have many roster spots up for grabs, especially with some key depth pieces. Roster-wise, Denver's is among the best in the NFL, as it has few, if any holes and could boast many areas of strength.

Let's predict the starting defense after their Week 1 preseason game.

Predicting Denver Broncos' starting defense after first preseason game

Defensive Line - Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

Both Zach Allen and DJ Jones got extensions this offseason and will be with the Broncos for the future. John Franklin-Myers is in the last year of his deal but doesn't seem to be holding out or anything like that. This was one of the best DLs in the NFL last year, and it's great to see this lethal trio back in action for 2025.

Inside Linebackers - Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton*

I put an asterisk next to Alex Singleton as I think his starting job could still be up for grabs a bit, but if not now, I still believe he could lose his job to Levelle Bailey, who has had a stellar offseason. For Week 1, though, Singleton should end up starting alongside Dre Greenlaw, one of their big-ticket free agency signings.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper ended the year as the starters for the Broncos on the outside, and they are likely to return to that role in 2025. Both Bonitto and Cooper notched double-digit sacks in 2024.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron

When the Denver Broncos come out with five defensive backs, I bet it's Jahdae Barron getting that nod over Ja'Quan McMillian, but when Denver comes out in their base 3-4 defense, which has four defensive backs, it will be Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss as the two starters at CB.

Jahdae Barron was their first-round draft pick and is going to get on the field quite a bit in his rookie season.

Safeties: Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga

Upgrading over PJ Locke III this offseason, the Denver Broncos will deploy an elite safety tandem of Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga, two players who complement each other's games perfectly.