Broncos' stud pass-rusher makes his debut on the NFL Top 100 Players List

The Denver Broncos have another player on the NFL Top 100 list, and it's their best pass-rusher, Nik Bonitto. Denver is building something truly special, and one of the biggest reasons for its success in the 2024 NFL Season was the emergence of their defense as a top-5 unit.

That defense was anchored by Patrick Surtain II, the Defensive Player of the Year, and Nik Bonitto, one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

He was inside the top-10 with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He also added two defensive touchdowns, which is just unheard of from a pass-rusher. Well, his NFL peers seemed to take note of his amazing season.

Nik Bonitto checks-in at 38th on the NFL Top 100 Players List for the 2025 season

Nik Bonitto is well inside the top-50, as he is voted as the 38th-best player in the NFL by his peers for the 2025 season:

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Broncos LB Nik Bonitto checks in at No. 38! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/WIPfNDCsXK — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2025

Denver should still have both Patrick Surtain II and Quinn Meinerz appearing on this list, as they have already had Zach Allen, Bo Nix, and now Nik Bonitto find their places as well. Now yes, this is just a subjective list, but I can only imagine how amazing it must feel to be recognized at a high level like this by their peers.

These are the players they play with and against, so getting this type of honor is pretty cool. Bonitto was a second-round draft pick by George Paton in the 2022 NFL Draft and made virtually no noise in his rookie season.

However, he broke out for the first time in 2023 and put it all together in 2024. Now that he's finished up his third year in the NFL, Nik Bonitto is eligible for a contract extension, and if Denver gives him one, that figure could come in around $30 million per year.