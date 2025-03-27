Russell Wilson is up to his old antics with the New York Giants already

When Russell Wilson first arrived in Denver, it was clear that he and the fanbase enjoyed the honeymoon phase. He's up to the same thing with his new team. Stop me if you have heard this before:



Russell Wilson is at a basketball game throwing an autographed football into the stands.

When he first arrived with the Denver Broncos back in 2022, he did this exact same thing.

There he was, signing a football and chucking it into the stands for a fan to catch. I am not sure many people in Broncos Country, at the time, thought that the trade would be as bad as it turned out to be. After two failed years in Denver, Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2024 NFL Season, and proceeded to lose the final five games he started with the team.

Russell Wilson is up to his old antics...

Now, Wilson is on the New York Giants and doing the same thing that he did with the Broncos:

Russ settling in already pic.twitter.com/PaBEhXklhX — New York Revival (@NewYorkRevival) March 27, 2025

It's actually kind of comical when you think about it - Wilson arrives with a new team, explores the city, attends a sporting event, and signs a football. The Giants are the latest team to try the Russell Wilson experience, and I think we all know how this is going to turn out. Wilson is now on his fourth team in five seasons, and the Giants are easily the worst and most dysfunctional.

Now entering his age-37 season, Wilson has been in a decline over the last few seasons, as the style of play he likes is not something that translates well as a QB ages. He's never been a pocket passer and has never been one to be able to consistently play in rhythm. It's the main reason why we never saw Wilson and the Broncos offense establish anything consistently back in 2023.

Bo Nix is a totally different QB, and one that fits what the Broncos want to do on offense. Russell Wilson is clearly stubborn - he does not want to quit and obviously still thinks he can play at a high level, but you have to wonder if this would be the end of the road for Wilson if this marriage with the Giants does not work out in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos should feel good about when they decided to move on from Wilson, or else they would have gotten themselves trapped in a big way and would have likely missed out on Bo Nix.