Russell Wilson had the most predictable preseason debut with the Giants

The Denver Broncos are approaching two years removed from cutting Russell Wilson. His debut for the New York Giants went as expected. You might be tired of us talking about Russell Wilson, but the fact that another team is taking a chance on him as their starter is hysterical to be honest.

Many people could not stop bashing Sean Payton when he decided to cut ties with Wilson following the 2023 NFL Season. On paper, the veteran QB was efficient. He had just eight interceptions and a 98 passer rating, and those numbers would have been coveted by many teams.

However, Denver's passing attack was inefficient and predictable, and Wilson took that to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, where the same thing happened. Well, for the 2025 NFL Season, Russell Wilson is projected to be the starter for the New York Giants, but his preseason debut went as expected.

Russell Wilson completed 6/7 passes for the New York Giants... for just 28 yards

You might be used to this by now from Russell Wilson, but he completed nearly all of his passes. However, as you can probably imagine, he didn't throw the ball down the field much and had just 28 yards on those six completions.

Unfortunately for Wilson, this is who he is at this point. He can complete a high percentage of his passes and can still run at times, but he is not nearly as quick as he once was and has never been a fast processor. At this point, the veteran QB is pretty much only good for the 'moon balls' as some have called them, and dump-offs to the running back.

Denver was right to cut ties when they did but still do have $32 million of dead money on their books from his contract. Sean Payton getting out of that contract and player when he did was simply perfect timing.