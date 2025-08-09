Offensive mastermind with Broncos' ties pours on the praise for QB Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos absolutely have their guy with second-year QB Bo Nix, and the legitimate praise keeps coming in. Denver had their way with the San Francisco 49ers in the joint practice they had. Denver and San Fran play in a preseason game on August 9th.

Anyway, the Broncos' offense definitely put a lot of good football on film during this time, and throughout the entire 2025 NFL Offseason, the praise has honestly been pouring in. It's getting to the point where you wonder if the Broncos will cripple under all of these expectations.

49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan, son of legendary Broncos' head coach Mike Shanahan, praised Bo Nix about as much as someone possibly could have after the practice was over.

Kyle Shanahan spoke very highly of Bo Nix during Broncos-49ers joint practice

Here is Shanahan on Bo Nix:

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Bo Nix: "Huge fan of him. We loved him coming out of college. I thought what he did last year was unbelievable, but anytime you’ve got a quarterback with a big arm who is very mobile, made of the right stuff, extremely tough. They got a real good one" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 7, 2025

It's getting to a point where all of the 'right' people are beginning to have the same opinions on Bo Nix, and those who were and still are 'out' on the player don't really have much substance behind their arguments. It is quite telling that two of Nix's biggest supporters could truly be Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan, among other coaches.

Nix's career got off to a rocky start in 2024, as not only did Denver drop their first two games, but Nix threw zero touchdowns against four interceptions and did not throw his first touchdown pass until Week 4 against the New York Jets.

With an improved unit around him, Nix is projected by many to explode in the 2025 NFL Season, and if that does happen, Denver is going to emerge as a contender and win a ton of games in the 2025 campaign. Kyle Shanahan, an offensive wizard, speaky highly of Nix, does tell is quite a bit.