Running back candidates for the Broncos to add following JK Dobbins news

Earlier on Saturday, sad news was announced regarding the Broncos' top offensive acquisition in the offseason. Running back JK Dobbins, who was in the top 5 for rushing yards entering Week 11, was placed on the Injured Reserve list due to a foot injury suffered during the Week 10 win on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only has JK Dobbins been placed on IR, but his injury requires surgery, which means he will be out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Luckily, before signing JK Dobbins to a one-year deal in free agency, and after losing Javonte Williams, the Denver Broncos selected RJ Harvey from UCF in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey has not seen many rushing attempts over his first season, but now has the opportunity to prove why he was worth a second-rounder. The rookie has been more of a receiving back, and now will have the RB1 job with Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Deuce Vaughn (Practice Squad) behind him.

Regardless of how RJ Harvey plays on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, in my opinion, the Broncos must add one or two running backs to the mix, as Tyler Badie has been more of a blocking guy. Jaleel McLaughlin has been inactive for most games so far in the season (expected to have a bigger role in Week 11).

Since the trade deadline has already passed, the only way Denver could add players to their roster is via free agency or by signing players from other teams' Practice Squads to the 53-man roster. Here are some options for the Broncos.

Potential running back options for the Broncos to add following JK Dobbins' season-ending injury:

Since the deadline has passed and the season is past the halfway mark, there are not many options for the Denver Broncos to add at the running back position, as most free agents signed with teams before the season. Regardless, there are still potential good options for Sean Payton and George Paton to at least explore adding to the mix.

Free Agents:

Most guys available as free agents are experienced veterans who might have waited for an opportunity like this to sign with a team, instead of joining a team ahead of the season. An injury to players on active rosters, like JK Dobbins, is a perfect way for these free agents to get an opportunity. That being said, here are some options for Denver to explore.

Jamaal Williams

Zack Moss

Chase Edmonds (played in Denver in the past)

D'Onta Foreman

Gus Edwards

Joshua Kelley

Chris Evans

Ameer Abdullah

Practice Squad:

The rule here is simple: if you want a player from another team's practice squad, the only way to snag him is by signing him to the 53-man roster. Here are the notable running backs available for the Broncos in practice squads.

Damien Martinez

Frank Gore Jr.

Jeff Wilson

JaMycal Hasty

Trey Sermon

Carson Steele

Israel Abanikanda

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos decide to sign someone following the JK Dobbins injury news.