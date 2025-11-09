Denver Broncos' rookie might soon be thrust into the spotlight on offense

Sitting at 8-2, the Denver Broncos have won multiple games this year despite a poor performance on offense. After the team's latest win in Week 10 over the Las Vegas Raiders, social media within Broncos Country honestly felt like a massive loss.

And to be fair, with the way the Broncos played, it really did not feel like a win. However, with that being said, Denver is 8-2, and for now, do have the standalone best record in the entire NFL. If this team can find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, Denver's chances at the AFC West title skyrocket.

Well, after the game, we got a pretty unfortunate update about the health of a key veteran, and, depending on what the additional testing shows, a key rookie could be thrust into the spotlight and a huge role on offense.

RJ Harvey might see a huge role on the Broncos' offense if JK Dobbins' foot injury is serious

As of now, we only know so much about the injury to JK Dobbins, but it honestly does not sound great, at least, in my opinion (NSFW language below):

Broncos RB JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle Thursday night against the Raiders and is awaiting a second opinion, per source.



Dobbins still finished the game with two carries on the final drive to close out the win. https://t.co/TjfA58dVPS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2025

JK Dobbins sounded off on Twitter/X about a foot injury he suffered and being tackled using the illegal hip-drop method, and, for some reason, the penalty was not called. It was another miss from the officials on a call related to the Broncos this year, but that's an entirely different story.

If Dobbins has to miss some time with injury, which would not be ideal, the Broncos will have no choice but to feed the ball to RJ Harvey a lot, but that could be a good thing. Many had wondered when Harvey would begin to see a bigger role due to Dobbins' injury history, and, while unfortunate, that time might be now.

In 10 games this year, RJ Harvey has rushed for 214 yards, caught 25 passes for 175 yards, and has 75 total touches for 389 yards and six touchdowns. In his limited action, it's been solid. Harvey is averaging 5.2 yards per touch, which is an efficient stat and one that could warrant more action.

Denver may also be forced to use Harvey if Dobbins is missing some time. With seven games left, the Broncos may only have to win two of them to squeeze into the playoffs, but to be safe, should probably finish with 13 wins to wrap up the AFC West title.