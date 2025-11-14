Broncos lose most consistent offensive weapon at the worst possible time

The Denver Broncos haven't had much consistency on offense overall this season, but running back JK Dobbins has been the one constant, if any.

Dobbins was off to one of the best starts of his career, running for 772 yards and four touchdowns in the first 10 games, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Dobbins's NFL career has been plagued by injuries in the past, and sometimes, those are unfortunately unavoidable.

A hip drop tackle against the Raiders was the cause of a foot injury that will force Dobbins to be out for the "foreseeable" future, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Broncos RB JK Dobbins set to miss time with foot injury suffered in Week 10

#Broncos RB JK Dobbins will be out on Sunday vs the #Chiefs with a significant foot injury and is believed to be out for the foreseeable future, per me and @TomPelissero.



Dobbins is still working through options, and while there’s no final determination, IR remains a… pic.twitter.com/73n2LEvA8N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2025

It was widely expected that Dobbins would miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Broncos obviously confirmed that on the final injury report on Friday. Not only will they be without Dobbins, but they'll also be without cornerback Pat Surtain, linebacker Alex Singleton, pass rusher Jonah Elliss, and tight end Nate Adkins.

The only glimmer of good news on the injury report this week is the return of wide receiver and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr., who has missed the last two games with a concussion he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. Having Mims back will be huge for the offense, and we might even see him get some more looks out of the backfield with Dobbins out.

The question for the Broncos about how to replace Dobbins shouldn't be overly complicated. They drafted RJ Harvey in the second round this year, indicating they obviously believe in the full arsenal of his skill set as a three-down back. Up to this point, however, we haven't seen as much running productivity with Harvey as we have in the pass-catching department.

The most consistent player on the entire offense, not just the running game, has been JK Dobbins, and it's not particularly close.

Injured reserve does sound like it's still a possibility for Dobbins, who was getting second opinions on his foot injury. If that's the case, you know it's probably not a good sign. Regardless of what direction the Broncos take roster-wise, the team doesn't have anyone in-house who can truly replicate what Dobbins has brought to the table, at least not in a proven sense.

They are going to need a lot more out of RJ Harvey, and we'll probably see an uptick in work for Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie going forward. Maybe the team will also activate Deuce Vaughn off the practice squad to give him a couple of touches to see what he can do.

The Dobbins injury also puts a lot more pressure on Bo Nix. If the running game isn't efficient with Dobbins hurt, Nix is going to have to carry the offense through the air a bit more.