Respected NFL Draft analyst makes horrific pick for Broncos in mock draft

Some of the top NFL Draft minds in the country are rolling out their mock drafts, but this latest mock draft is a disaster for the Denver Broncos. Daniel Jeremiah is one of the best NFL Draft minds around, and he recently unveiled his first 2025 NFL mock draft:

At pick 20, the Denver Broncos select Nick Emmanwori, a safety form South Carolina. Yeah, this is just not something that would be a wise idea for Denver. In Jeremiah's mock, he took Emmanwori with Matthew Golden, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Emeka Egbuka still on the board.

I can see just one unlikely scenario where a first-round safety makes sense, and that would be if the Broncos were able to find legitimate, appreciable upgrades at their most urgent needs in free agency, but that would probably look like them swinging trades for a tight end and wide receiver, and taking a chance on a running back in free agency.

Nothing really matches up for the Broncos to be taking a first-round safety. Furthermore, the team signed Brandon Jones in free agency last year, and that signing has turned out to be one of the best the team has made in FA in quite some time.

Jones was a top-7 safety in the NFL this year, and with another deep free agent class at the position, Denver could again find themselves spending modest money to improve this position. Swinging for the fences for a first-round safety just isn't a good roster-building decision for the Broncos at this moment in time, and it's puzzling to see someone as smart as Daniel Jeremiah mock one to the Denver Broncos.

If you told me Denver took this position in the middle rounds, I would totally understand, but it does feel like the S and CB positions are the ones that just make the least sense for the Broncos in the first round. We'll see what happens in about three months, as that is when the 2025 NFL Draft begins, but it is hard to envision this team taking a first-round safety.

The Broncos have a massive offseason ahead of them as the seek to build around Bo Nix and the encouraging 2024 season they had. They have to be smart and calculated in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. This decision feels far from smart or calculated. We'll see if the team's front office agrees with this pick or not.