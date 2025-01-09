Recently fired head coaches who could be fits on Sean Payton's Broncos staff

As Black Monday passed, several NFL head coaches were let go from their positions, including a few high-profile names. The Broncos might be in a position to fill a few vacancies on their staff, as a few of their names have popped up in head coaching vacancies across the league, including the likes of Vance Joseph with the Jets and David Shaw with the Saints.

A few of the recently dismissed head coaches could be great fits with Sean Payton, including the following.

Recently fired head coaches who could join Sean Payton, Broncos

Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson was one of the highest-regarded head coaches in the NFL heading into his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which seemed to be going swimmingly. The former Eagles head coach went 18-16 in his first two seasons, including an AFC South title in his first year on the job. His work was strong enough to finish second in the division in 2023, but the bottom fell out in 2024 with a 4-13 record.

As Pederson finds himself back on the market, he might be the most highly sought-after offensive coach of this cycle and should have his pick of a few jobs. The Broncos have several coaches in different searches across the league, and the veteran members of Sean Payton's staff might be at risk of being poached. Pederson would be an incredible voice on the offensive staff and could replicate or exceed the type of service that the likes of Pete Carmichael and David Shaw have provided to Denver. A strong stint in Denver could propel the Super Bowl-winning Pederson to another shot at head coaching down the line.

Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo was an incredibly surprising one-and-done in New England. The man who spent several years as the heir apparent to the Belichick throne was dismissed after year one, and would be an incredible addition to any defensive staff in the NFL. Mayo was placed into an impossible position by Robert Kraft, which the Patriots owner admits, so a new home with a fresh start won't hurt anyone.

If the Broncos are to lose Vance Joseph to a head coaching gig around the league, Mayo might make some of the most sense of any defensive coordinator candidate out there. Mayo, just 38, should have plenty of opportunities in the NFL going forward. The former standout middle linebacker served as the inside linebackers coach for New England for five years before being promoted to head coach but is yet to have defensive coordinator experience. If the Broncos are open to adding a young, enthusiastic defensive coordinator if Joseph leaves, Mayo might be the leader in the clubhouse.

Dennis Allen

Well... duh. Allen is a disciple of Sean Payton, and some would consider it to be a major upset if he does not join the staff in Denver in some capacity. Allen took over as the head coach in New Orleans after Payton's departure, and his tenure was not great. He was dismissed after the bottom fell out on the Saints following a 2-0 start this year and has been on the open market since. Allen admits that he was fired reluctantly by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, showing that some in the building in New Orleans still had faith in him.

Dennis Allen, who has been the defensive coordinator in Denver before, has worked under Sean Payton for 12 seasons over two different stints. He figures to be a hot name once head coaching gigs are filled and coordinator vacancies come into focus. He could be a replacement for Vance Joseph if he does take a head coaching job elsewhere, amongst what would be an extensive list of other candidates for Payton. Above all else, Allen has extensive experience calling plays on the defensive side and is arguably Payton's most notable assistant from New Orleans.