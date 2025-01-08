Top defensive coordinator candidates for Broncos if Vance Joseph leaves

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to be one of the more prominent head coaching candidates in cycles this year, which could lead Sean Payton to need to fill the most important vacancy on his staff. Joseph's work over the past two years has been nothing short of impressive, and his departure would be a major loss for Denver.

The Jets have already requested to interview the former Broncos' head coach, and it is very possible that more requests come in. Let's take a look at who could replace Vance Joseph if he were to leave for a head coaching gig.

Internal Options for Denver Broncos to replace Vance Joseph

The Broncos have a few internal options for the defensive coordinator position if it were to come open. Most notably, former Wisconsin interim head coach and current defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard would make the most logical sense. He served as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2017-2022, calling plays for the Badgers. He is the only internal option the Broncos have who has an extensive history of calling play.

Jamar Cain, current defensive line coach, would be another logical candidate. Cain has been coaching defensive lines and outside linebackers in the NFL and NCAA ranks since 2006, and his unit was one of football's best this year. Michael Wilhoite, the current coach for the outside linebackers, would be another name that could gain traction. He served on Sean Payton's staff in New Orleans beginning in 2019 and has been with Denver for the past two years. Most notably, all the in-house options for the Broncos are in their early forties, which could give Denver.

External candidates for Broncos to replace Vance Joseph

Robert Saleh

The former Jets head coach has had good defenses no matter where he's gone. He was arguably the game's best defensive coordinator during his time in San Francisco, and then his defenses with the Jets were among the game's best. His issues as a head coach would not matter as a coordinator, as his offensive woes and game management struggles would not be a focus.

His defensive units are known for good coverage, playing physically, and making offenses earn every inch of the field. That type of mindset is similar to what the Broncos have had this year, and his fit could be seamless. As we have seen with Vance Joseph, it also doesn't hurt to have a former head coach on staff.

Antonio Pierce

The former Raiders head coach went one-and-done in Las Vegas, but could become a hot name on the assistant coaching market. Pierce was the linebackers coach for the Raiders becoming interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels, and then full-time head coach for the 2024 season. Pierce was the defensive coordinator for Arizona State for the 2020 and 2021 seasons but did not call plays during his time in Las Vegas.

Around the league, the former Giants linebacker is considered to be one of the more popular coaches among players, which was highlighted when superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby demanded that the team hire Pierce or he would request a trade out of Las Vegas. While his tenure in Las Vegas did not start or end well, he would be a valuable addition to any coaching staff. He could fit in well with Sean Payton and company and could become a name to watch if Joseph is to leave Denver.

Dennis Allen

The former New Orleans Saints head coach is another option to potentially step in and replace Vance Joseph if he leaves. Allen has worked with Sean Payton in the past and was chosen as Payton's replacement when he left the Saints.

Allen hasn't been a great head coach but he's been a good coordinator.