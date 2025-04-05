Recent report could push the ideal prospect to the Broncos in 2025 NFL Draft

There's reason to believe the Denver Broncos will add a running back high in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could target someone in the first round. With the first round beginning in less than three weeks, the rumors and reports will continue to swirl. One of the deepest and perhaps the deepest position in the NFL Draft this year is running back.

There could be 15-20 RBs who end up hearing their name called this year. Much of the focus, though, has been near the top, as people are trying to figure out which RB is off the board after Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, who is clearly the best in the class.

Well, we might have some clarity in that now...

Here is a recent report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz about the RB position and Omarion Hampton heading into the 2025 NFL Draft:

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton continues to skyrocket up draft boards. One executive I spoke with compared him and Ashton Jeanty to the Bijan Robinson-Jahmyr Gibbs class, saying both will go “very early.”



Hampton — who’s being lauded for his combination of vision, balance and… pic.twitter.com/mCPintG3f4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2025

Could the ideal NFL Draft prospect fall into the Broncos laps?

The comparison to the 2023 NFL Draft with Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs could be valid here. Robinson went eighth and Gibbs went 12th, so perhaps we could see something similar in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The floor for both prospect is probably no lower than 12th overall, or so. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys could all target Jeanty or Hampton, and it feels like those two are separated from the rest as the best RBs in the class.

Well, if both Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are off the board by the time pick 20 comes around, Denver could have the perfect prospect fall into their laps in TreVeyon Henderson. We've talked a lot about Henderson this cycle, and for good reason. He is a complete back with a skillset that fits in nicely to what the Broncos want to do on offense.

He'd also be the clear RB1 on the roster and could very easily be the first RB taken in a previous NFL Draft. With this class being historically deep at the position, guys like Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, and even Kaleb Johnson are being pushed down a bit, even though they are plenty good enough to be the first back taken in a 'normal' draft class.

TreVeyon Henderson would be a great pick for the Denver Broncos in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they should feel no hesitation to pull the trigger if he is sitting there with the 20th pick.