The Denver Broncos are probably keeping everything close to the chest heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they pull off a blockbuster trade? The Broncos are quite close. This roster was a lot better than many people thought heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and it got better this offseason.

The team also has their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, so they've got a chance to really make some progress and shore up the rest of their needs. While it is not expected that the Broncos make a player trade, has that been done on purpose?

Could George Paton and Sean Payton be cooking up something wild? Let's checkout this blockbuster trade in this Broncos 7-Round mock draft.

Blockbuster trade shakes up this Denver Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

20th Pick - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos use pick 20 in this NFL mock draft on Matthew Golden. He's a polished, well-rounded wide receiver and someone who could likely carve out a role in the passing game on Day 1. Denver does need another viable pass catcher at WR before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

They could simply look to the free agent market if they did not want to use a high draft pick on someone.

51st Pick - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Denver's most urgent remaining need is running back, so not only will they use a notable pick on one, but they could also double-dip at the position. They take DJ Giddens from Kansas State in our latest mock draft and add two key offensive players with their first two picks.

This is the first year since the 2021 NFL Draft that the Broncos have their own first and second-round picks.

85th Pick - Traded to Cincinnati Bengals, plus John Franklin-Myers, for Trey Hendrickson

When you see what Trey Hendrickson had to say on his recent Pat McAfee Show appearance, this could make sense

"Following Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn's comments at the NFL's Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, in which she said Hendrickson "should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at," the pass rusher joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to express his displeasure.



"That was a little disappointing because communication has been poor over the last couple of months," Hendrickson said. "That's something that I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little bit frustrating, but again, this is the business of it. I'm incredibly blessed to be in the NFL, and I'm excited to be a Bengal, right?"" Trey Hendrickson

It's clear that Hendrickson is frustrated with the cheap and outdated Cincinnati Bengals front office. He wants a raise, and he deserves one. Hendrickson led the NFL in 2024 with 17 sacks, and during his Bengals tenure thus far, which spans four seasons, he's made four Pro Bowls, amassed 57 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits in just 65 games.

He's never had fewer than 24 QB hits in any season over the last five years and began his career with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now yes, Denver may also have to pay both Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, but why not also swing for the fences here? They've got a QB on his rookie deal and every single reason out there to make this massive trade.

122nd Pick - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

After the major trade for Trey Hendrickson, the Broncos take Smael Mondon Jr from Georgia and add another player to their ILB room. New faces at this position for the Broncos this offseason include Mondon, Dre Greenlaw, and Drew Sanders, who has moved to ILB.

191st Pick - Simeon Barrow, DT, Miami (FL)

Three-straight additions to the defense now, the Broncos take Simeon Barrow from Miami (FL). The defensive line will absolutely need some viable players on rookie deals given how much money they will have tied up along the defensive line.

197th Pick - Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

The Broncos do double-dip at running back in this 2025 NFL mock draft and take Jarquez Hunter from Auburn. The Broncos RB rotation in 2025 could look like Giddens, Estime, and one of Hunter or McLaughlin.

208th Pick - Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

The last pick in this mock draft sees the Denver Broncos taking Hunter Wohler, a safety from Wisconsin. Even with how great the secondary appears to be at the moment, I would not be shocked if the Broncos added at least one more young player to this unit from the NFL Draft.