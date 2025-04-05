The Denver Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are reasons why they should trade out of that slot. Denver might actually be in a great spot when NFL Draft begins on April 24th. They could have a slew of teams calling them to trade into pick 20, and Denver isn't all that far away from being able to trade up as well.

With how well this team has been built in recent years, there is reason to believe that George Paton and Sean Payton will know what to do to get this roster over the hump and into legitimate contention. Let's cover three reasons why the Denver Broncos should not stay at pick 20 in Round 1.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 reasons why Broncos shouldn't stay at pick 20 in Round 1

Some team might be desperate to trade up to pick 20

The Denver Broncos simply might have some offers, and healthy ones at that, to trade down from pick 20 with a team who is desperate to trade up. The desperate teams usually want to draft a QB, so players like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and even Shedeur Sanders could be on the board when Denver is picking.

This could prompt the Broncos phoneline to be super active with other teams who are wanting one of the QBs. Denver should absolutely entertain every single phone call they'd get, as the offers could be extremely competitive.

The best 'value' might be in the late-first/second round

Being that there is not a ton of first-round caliber talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, the best value in this year's draft might be near the very bottom of the first round, all way through to the top of the third round, even. Denver's roster is very good, so if they have 'their guy' at pick 20, they should stick to their guns and take whoever it is.

However, I would have to imagine that a savvy draft mind like George Paton surely sees as the value to be bad at the end of Day 1 and into Day 2. This could prompt the Broncos to want to find a trade partner themselves to move down.

Potential for some extra Day 2 picks

And all of this could culminate in extra Day 2 picks. Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is the second and third round. Right now, the Broncos have picks 51 and 85 in rounds two and three. That's fine capital, as those picks are their own, but being able to snag another pick or two in these high-value rounds could be flat-out ideal for this roster.

Every team in the NFL could use another blue-chip prospect. However, with how close the Denver Broncos are, another extra pick or two on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft could be just enough 'oomf' to get this roster over the edge.