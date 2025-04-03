The Denver Broncos may be closer to passing the Kansas City Chiefs than we think. Would this 2025 NFL Draft haul get them over the edge? As we saw in the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos and the Chiefs are not all that far off. Had it not been for the ultra-rare game-winning blocked field goal in Week 10, it would have been likely that Denver swept the Chiefs in 2024.

And when you think back to 2023, the Broncos have won two of their last three games against KC and have outplayed them in those three games. I understand that because of how bad the Broncos have been in the past, it might be hard to envision this team actually being a legitimate contender.

But this is going to happen, and it would not shock me if a strong 2025 NFL Draft haul pushed Denver over the edge.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos leapfrog the Chiefs with insane draft haul

38th Pick (from NE) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos start things off by trading down 18 picks with the New England Patriots into the second round, stock-piling more picks on Day 2, which is ideal. The team is still able to grab one of the best running backs in the draft and someone who is a rock-solid fit on the offense. TreVeyon Henderson is a stellar teammate and a home-run hitter at the position.

54th Pick (from GB) - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Broncos also make a small trade-down with the Green Bay Packers and actually go with a defensive back here. Riley Moss should remain the starter opposite Patrick Surtain II, but having another viable body in the room is a wise idea. Maxwell Hairston is the team's pick at the 54th selection.

69th Pick (from NE) - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

The Broncos have to grab a tight end prospect at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. With one of the picks they got from the Patriots in their trade-down, they snag Gunnar Helm from Texas and all of a sudden may have something special brewing at the TE position for years to come.

77th Pick (from NE) - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

With the last pick the Broncos got from the Patriots, they take a great blocking wide receiver in Elic Ayomanor from Stanford. Ayomanor had 831 receiving yards in 2024 for the Cardinal. Denver should not hesitate to add to their WR room with a top-100 pick.

85th Pick - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

The Broncos 85th pick belongs to them and is their own third-round selection. They grab more defensive help and take Barrett Carter from Clemson, perhaps creating an interesting situation with Alex Singleton, who is old and is coming off of a torn ACL.

87th Pick (from GB) - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

In the last pick the Broncos get from their two trade-down moves, they take Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee and are able to address all three phases of their defense in this NFL mock draft.

191st Pick - Marcus Tate, OG, Clemson

The Broncos should also look to target someone along the offensive line at some point, as they could move on from Ben Powers next offseason. They take Marcus Tate from Clemson as a potential starter option in 2026.

197th Pick - Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

It'd be wise for the Denver Broncos to double-up at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft given how deep the class is. They take Jarquez Hunter from Auburn at pick 197.

208th Pick - Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Grabbing a potential developmental tackle prospect makes a lot of sense, as both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey aren't going to be here forever, so it's wise to be proactive and to plan for things before they become urgent needs.

Would this mock draft push the Denver Broncos over the Kansas City Chiefs?