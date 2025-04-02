The Denver Broncos have a few players who are on expiring contracts and who may need a huge 2025 season to return. We haven't even hit the 2025 season, but we're already talking about the 2026 NFL Offseason. Denver is close to contender status and could truly get there in 2025.

However, part of what makes it so hard to remain a contender in the NFL is being able to make the right roster moves to remain atop the league. Denver has done a nice job at rebuilding this roster, but can they keep it up for the long-term?

They have some players on expiring contracts entering 2025, and a few of them need a big year to return in 2026.

3 Denver Broncos on expiring contracts who need a big 2025 season

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz has made 55/61 field goals during his time in Denver, which is good for 89.7%. Lutz has been money for the Broncos. He's also gone 8/12 on field goals of at least 50 yards, qhich is quite solid. His longest in Denver is 55 yards, and his longest across his career is 60 yards.

Lutz obviously has one more year left on his deal and could re-sign with the team if he picks up where he left off in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Having an efficient kicker is such a flex in the NFL, as it seems like many teams across the league struggle with their kicing game.

But what if Lutz only makes 80% of his kicks in 2025? That could push him out the door in free agency next offseason. Ideally, Wil Lutz has another strong year and re-signs on another short-term deal with the team, as he is a huge asset.

Malcolm Roach, DT

Malcolm Roach had a stellar season in his role with the Denver Broncos in 2024. He was a rotational defensive tackle who still racked up 2.5 sacks, 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits, which were all career-highs. He also played in every game of a season for the first time in his career.

Roach is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season and might need another one of these stronger seasons if he wants to return to the Broncos in 2026. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, so this is one of many former players who followed Payton to the Broncos.

Malcolm Roach is a good player and needs to play like one in 2025 to return in 2026, period.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

Entering his age-29 season, John Franklin-Myers might have one more shot to cash-in in the NFL. He has one year left on his deal but did have a career-year in 2024, racking up seven sacks, 40 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits. JFM is a stellar player and was outstanding in 2025.

However, Denver is clearly wanting to extend Zach Allen and might feel comfortable moving on from Franklin-Myers following the 2025 NFL Season unless he has an insane season. What if he flirts with 10 sacks and 20 QB hits again? The Broncos might be in a position to bring him back and to keep this elite defensive line together for a little bit longer.

While the Broncos might begin preparing for life after JFM, a big year in 2025 could make them re-think that.