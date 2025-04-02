The Denver Broncos took two Oregon Ducks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could they have more in mind in the 2025 NFL Draft? Bo Nix and Troy Franklin were selected by the Denver Broncos in last year's NFL Draft, and we saw the potential and skill of Nix. Franklin also had his moments but is only 22 years old, so he has room to grow.

The Broncos are surely going to keep looking at Oregon to see if there are some prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft worth taking, and there could be Ducks for them to take in nearly every single round. It does feel like it would be a tad bit surprising if the Broncos did not land at least one Oregon Duck.

Let's look at three prospects from Oregon that the Broncos could take in the 2025 NFL Draft.

More Oregon Ducks the Denver Broncos can target in the 2025 NFL Draft

Derrick Harmon, DT

Derrick Harmon is a defensive tackle prospect who would have to be taken with the 20th overall pick, and there are mock drafts out there that do have the Broncos making this exact pick. Denver could undergo some transition along the defensive line in the 2026 NFL Offseason, so them getting ahead of the curve a bit and going DL in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft makes a lot of sense, actually.

Harmon to the Broncos is a viable Oregon Duck connection for the team.

Jordan James, RB

Jordan James could likely be had early on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is one of the many draftable running backs in this year's class and rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. He was teammates with Bo Nix for two years during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, so Nix has handed the ball off to him many times when both were at Oregon.

It is not clear at the moment if James would be an upgrade over either Audric Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin, but the Broncos are likely drafting two running backs in the NFL Draft if you ask me, and James might be one of them

Terrance Ferguson, TE

Terrance Ferguson is from Colorado and obviously was teammates with Bo Nix. The Broncos did sign Evan Engram in free agency, so they do not necessarily need to use a first-round pick on a TE at this point, but Ferguson in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps in the fourth round, could be a great get for the Broncos.

It's yet another player who has familiarity with Nix and is someone who could catch a handful of passes here and there while he acclimates to the NFL level.