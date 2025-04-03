Broncos could be poised to make shocking 1st-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft

We know the Denver Broncos are going to be taking a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but we currently have no idea exactly when that pick is going to happen. Right now, it feels likely that the Broncos will just spend their first-round pick on a running back because that's the team's biggest remaining need heading into the draft, but we all know that's not how things always work.

Because the Broncos have crossed off just about every "need", they have ultimate flexibility in the first round of the NFL Draft. They could take advantage of the fall of another prospect, they could look to another position where they might not have an "immediate" need, or they could just simply take whoever ends up being the best player on their board.

That's the strategy that has worked best for Broncos GM George Paton, who has certainly had success in the draft despite some errors in free agency and trades (Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory).

Could the Broncos be shaping up to make a shocking pick in round one of the draft? There may be ample reason to think the answer to that is yes.

Broncos could make stunning 1st-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft

A lot of fans in Broncos Country would be surprised if the team's first-round pick is anything but a running back at this point. There would certainly be a lot of people surprised if the team went defense in round one. There might be even more of a percentage in shock if the team decided to go with an off-ball linebacker in round one.

The Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in 2025 NFL Free Agency, one of the best moves made by any team this offseason. Greenlaw has been dealing with health issues the past year-plus, but is expected to be healthy and a high-impact player for Denver in 2025. Next to him? Nobody really knows what's going to happen at this point.

Alex Singleton is coming back from an injury. Justin Strnad returned on a modest one-year deal. Drew Sanders has returned to the inside linebacker position after spending last year training off the edge.

George Paton -- a UCLA alum -- might not be able to contain himself with the availability of linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a player who has been generating some significant hype in recent weeks and really impressed this past season for the Bruins.

Schwesinger was an All-American after racking up a whopping 90 solo tackles and 136 total tackles. He was flying all over the field this past season and is being considered a sure-fire top-50 pick in this year's class, which looks weak at the linebacker position on paper. But a position group being weak doesn't necessarily mean that every player at that position is going to fall in the draft.

There's enough reported interest out there in Schwesinger right now that the first round doesn't seem to be out of the picture entirely.

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger is taking a pre-draft visit to the #Chargers today, per source.



Schwesinger is garnering buzz due in part for his ability to cover downfield (No. 49). pic.twitter.com/tY4PGgacGl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 3, 2025

The Broncos sent their linebackers coach to Schwesinger's pro day and got a closer look at him. There is undoubtedly going to be interest from Denver here because one of the traits this team values the most -- regardless of position -- is toughness. Schwesinger is a living embodiment of that word.

The ideal range for the Broncos to land Schwesinger would be in the second round, but there's likely going to be way too much interest in him to bank on that being a legitimate possibility. The fact that George Paton is a UCLA alum himself certainly will endear him a bit to Schwesinger, but the way he plays speaks for itself.

He's not only a stud linebacker prospect, but he can also make a huge impact on special teams. The kicking game has just been given a huge shove back into relevance with touchbacks being brought out to the 35, so a player like Schwesinger can add value in that area as well.

Whether the Broncos would be willing to take him at 20 overall remains to be seen, but don't discount the possibility of them making this guy a shocker of a 1st-round pick in 2025.