2025 NFL Draft: Top running back the ultimate dream scenario for Broncos?

The Denver Broncos could strike gold and perhaps get a bit lucky in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some of the most urgent needs on the Denver Broncos still remain on the offensive side of the ball. Running back, wide receiver, and tight end are all needs to a degree.

Defensively, the Broncos could use another defensive tackle and perhaps another inside linebacker, but when you look at this roster as a whole, it's one of the most well-rounded in the NFL and could truly be missing one more piece to push this team over the edge and into contender status.

That player could be found in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but who is it?

Bleacher Report outlines why Ashton Jeanty, the running back from Boise State, could be the ultimate 'dream' scenario for the Broncos:

"20. Denver Broncos: Ashton Jeanty slides into the middle of Round 1 (entirely feasible considering the running back culture) and the Broncos pounce, immediately bolstering their offense for Bo Nix to build in his sophomore season. " Brad Gagnon

If the Denver Broncos were able to pick first overall or have their choice of who to take in Round 1, I would be shocked if Ashton Jeanty was not extremely high on their list. The offensive is missing RB most of all, as the team's run game in 2024 was not consistent.

Jeanty behind that top Broncos offensive line might end up being unfair for opposing defenses. Denver also has needs, to a lesser degree, at tight and and wide receiver. They could also sniff around the interior offensive line for a potential future starter.

But I would have to agree here - Ashton Jeanty is probably the top 'dream scenario' for Denver. George Paton and Sean Payton have truly done a masterful job with this roster, and Denver is approaching a roster status where they can simply take the best player available on their board.

Pick 20 is probably too low for Jeanty to fall, but I guess if he'd make it past the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12, you just never know how far he could fall. We'd also have to keep in mind that Denver could absolutely try to trade up in Round 1 to land Jeanty.

Both George Paton and Sean Payton have lengthy track records of investing top resources into the RB position, so I am sure they are chomping at the bit for a chance to draft a top RB, and it's likely that Ashton Jeanty is the best back on their board.

Only time will tell if the Denver Broncos have interest and would be able to draft Ashton Jeanty, but there is nothing wrong with saying that he'd be their dream scenario in Round 1.