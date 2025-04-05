The Denver Broncos are in a position to trade for players, but could they flip the script and actually trade some of their own in 2025? If anything, Denver might be more likely to actually add a player via trade.

At the moment, it does not appear that Denver is in discussions with any team in a player trade either way, but things can change between now and when the 2025 NFL trade deadline would appear. Part of building a winning roster is being able to make high profile moves and under-the-radar moves to build for the present and future.

And this doesn't even consider the financial reasons why some teams have to make a trade. Let's look at three current Broncos players the team could trade at some point in 2025.

3 players the Denver Broncos could trade at some point in 2025

Ben Powers, LG

It's not that Ben Powers is a bad player - he isn't - but the contract he is currently on might be a bit too rich for the performance Denver is getting. Powers is solid - he's a good player and definitely someone who has some value along the offensive line, but among all the players along Denver's OL who are under big-time contracts, Powers is the 'worst.'

It is also a bit rare to see an NFL team load up the offensive line with four notable contracts, let alone three. It would not shock me if the Denver Broncos sniffed around the iOL group in the 2025 NFL Draft and drafted someone. Being that Quinn Meinerz isn't going anywhere, coupled with the cap savings that Denver could net, a trade of Ben Powers isn't all that farfetched.

The Broncos could save $12 million against their cap in 2025 and take on a bit under $5.5 million in dead money with a Powers trade. If this were to happen during the season, it might be because some team lost a starting guard, so the Broncos could even drive up the price a bit in that event.

Alex Singleton, ILB

Many of us were shocked that the team did not flat-out cut Alex Singleton already. He is getting up there in age and is coming off of a torn ACL. Singleton in his current state might not be appealing for another team in a trade, but you just never know. Denver may also want to draft an inside linebacker at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Drew Sanders is being moved to ILB ahead of 2025 as well, so there could be a scenario where Singleton sees two younger players breathing down his neck for the other starting ILB spot. If one of Sanders or a potential rookie are good enough, Denver may feel comfortable starting them and could explore a trade for Singleton.

PJ Locke III, SAF

PJ Locke III was essentially replaced by Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Denver secondary is quite loaded, and Locke is a fine backup player. It's clear that he isn't a starter, and that became evident during 2024.

While Locke was another player that wasn't outright cut to the shock of some, Denver could bank on some of their younger guys like Devon Key or JL Skinner taking a step forward, and in the same vein as Singleton, the team could also simply draft a young safety.

That could push Locke off the roster or simply make him a redundant player for the Denver Broncos. In hypothetical trades with Alex Singleton and PJ Locke III, Denver likely would not get more than a pick swap, but it could be better than simply cutting them.