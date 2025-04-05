Who will start at running back for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season?

One of the more unknown positions on the roster right now is running back. Who is going to start at this position for the Denver Broncos in 2025? Denver has found some answers in free agency to some of their burning roster questions, but a few roster questions remain heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team may have a small need a wide receiver, might need another defensive line, and could even use another inside linebacker. You may also personally think that tight end is still a significant need, and you would not be wrong there, but no remaining need on this roster seems as dire as running back.

Denver primarily used Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime in 2024. None of the three were RB1-caliber, as much of the run game actually fell on the shoulders of Bo Nix.

Who should start at RB for the Denver Broncos in 2025?

Javonte Williams departed for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, but given that he just got $1 million in guaranteed money, the Broncos likely didn't offer him anything. Currently on the roster now are Estime, McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.

And truth be told, only Estime, the second-year back from Notre Dame, is someone who has a shot to develop as a true RB1. McLaughlin, Watson, and Badie are all a bit undersized and don't seem to have the capacity or skill level if we're being honest, to be an every-down back at the NFL level.

In fact, the Broncos may elect to totally blow this room up and start fresh in the 2025 NFL Draft. In my opinion, Audric Estime is really the only player who should be seen as 'safe' in the RB room. With the Broncos picking at slot 20 in the first round, it's likely that RBs like TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, or Quinshon Judkins are available.

It's not likely that Ashton Jeanty will still be on the board. Furthermore, there could even be starting-caliber backs on Day 2 and Day 3 as well, so Denver might be able to find themselves a hidden gem. Lastly, there are some free agents left on the market, and the best one left is JK Dobbins, a former Los Angeles Charger who ran for over 900 yards and 4.6 yards per carry in 2024.

When you look at the RB room, the 21-year-old Estime is likely going to be the RB2 or RB3. Denver will also likely take to the 2025 NFL Draft for at least one notable name at the position, but they have every reason to take two running backs.

I am not sure it's likely that we see this team sign a free agent at this point, so the primary RB rotation in 2025 may end up looking like a couple of rookies and second-year RB Audric Estime.