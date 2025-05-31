Recent comments from Bo Nix proves that the Broncos got a great one

The Denver Broncos may have found themselves the NFL's next elite QB in Bo Nix, as the young passer simply gets it.

There are certain things that you just can't teach a QB - the drive to succeed, work ethic, and a lot of those intangible qualities are things that players are just born with. You obviously also can't teach something like athleticism, and what makes me believe that Bo Nix can succeed at an even higher level in 2025 is that he is truly elite in many of those intangible qualities.

Well, when addressing the media recently during the Denver Broncos OTA sessions, Nix's drive to succeed was even more evident...

You would think Bo Nix played terribly in his rookie season...

Addressing the media during the Denver Broncos first OTA session recently, Bo Nix said something that should truly stick out to every single Broncos fan:

"“I’ve got a buddy on the team, we talk about it all the time, we tell each other ‘you’re still a nobody, you haven’t done anything yet.’ And so, we’ve got a lot to prove, we’ve got a lot to go out there and do"" Bo Nix

While this comment may seem pretty bland, it's obvious that Nix genuinely feels this way. He's the son of a football coach and has really been dragged through the mud. He was essentially forced to remake himself when moving from Auburn to Oregon and has never had the same play-caller in back-to-back years since high school.

Nix also had to deal with the draft process - many people said he wasn't a first-round pick and just wasn't that great of a prospect, but over a year later, it's clear that Nix has proven many of those people wrong and really wants to reach for the stars in 2025 with the Denver Broncos.

Not only does Bo Nix surely feel like he's proven nothing, but I bet the entire team feels this way as well. They shut up many of the haters during the 2024 NFL Season when they won 10 games and made the playoffs, and now you have to wonder if they think they could ascend to Super Bowl contention status.

Well, if the starting QB and other players think that they have not proven much yet, we could see the Broncos ascending to that elite status in 2025.