Recent Broncos wins show they need to improve this position at trading deadline

The Denver Broncos' offense came to life in the final quarter of their dramatic win over the Giants, but their offensive line held its own throughout the game. The Broncos' unit has been a premier group over the past few years, especially in the passing game. Injury to Ben Powers raised some questions, however, and the future of the line until Powers returns remains up in the air.

The Broncos sit in an incredible playoff position at 5-2, but the front office needs to recognize that Denver is far from perfect. A pair of improbable comebacks might cause reason for concern, but their two last-second losses to the Colts and Chargers suggest that the Broncos could be better than their record shows. At 5-2, the Broncos have a fairly accurate understanding of themselves: a strong playoff contender that could use reinforcements.

The Broncos arguably have the best tackle duo in football, with Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles, an All-Pro in Quinn Meinerz, but lack the same star power on the opposite side of their interior. Luke Wattenberg has been a solid but unspectacular starter, and recent snap issues have raised concerns. Alex Palczewski was solid in the replacement of Ben Powers, but he limits Denver's depth as a starter, especially with Matt Peart on the IR.

The Broncos must add offensive line reinforcements at the trading deadline

Whether it be a starter or a reserve, the Broncos must add offensive line reinforcements before the trading deadline. The trenches have been elite position groups for the Broncos the past two seasons, and the team is built to dominate inside. With injuries stacking up, the Broncos must ensure that they have the depth to last the rest of the regular season.

The issue the Broncos are facing is not only their depth but also their personnel usage. The Broncos had made a habit of including an extra offensive lineman plenty this year, and Palczewski had been that man until the injury to Ben Powers.

With Powers and Peart on the IR, the Broncos' depth is limited. Whether Palczewski remains the starter or becomes a reserve again, the Broncos need to ensure that their next injury doesn't cripple their offensive line, and eventually their ability to run the football.

The Broncos should also benefit from a playoff scenario that sees fewer and fewer teams on the cusp of contention. Only eight AFC teams sit at .500 or better through seven games, with one being a suddenly free-falling Jaguars team.

Several teams across the league could be in a position to accept extra draft capital prior to the season's end, and could be more than willing to move an offensive lineman. Denver needs to jump on this market and ensure they have the depth needed to make a playoff push.