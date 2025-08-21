Ranking the worst Broncos' position groups as regular season approaches

The Denver Broncos do have a top roster in the NFL, but which positions stick out as being the weakest?

Some of the team's strongest positions include offensive line, defensive line, secondary, and perhaps even quarterback. On paper, the Broncos absolutely have a top-10 roster, and that really isn't up for debate in my eyes.

However, they are suffering a bit at a few positions, and we talked about those units here.

Which position groups are the worst on the Broncos' roster?

3. Running Back

While I am high on the RB room for the 2025 NFL Season, it's not like it's a known commodity at this point. Denver did make a ton of progress in the room by signing JK Dobbins and drafting RJ Harvey. They could become one of the best RBs duos in the NFL this year, but Dobbins just can't stay healthy, and Harvey is a rookie, so he is a total unknown.

The primary backups in this room figure to be Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie, and they are fine, capable players. Until the team's RB unit can prove itself, it'll be one of the 'worst.'

2. Inside Linebacker

The Denver Broncos added Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but Greenlaw is one of their main free agent signings who comes with an injury history. When on the field, he's a top-10 linebacker, which is awesome. Furthermore, the Broncos have Alex Singleton as the other starter, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and is coming off of a torn ACL.

On paper, the duo of Greenlaw and Singleton could be one of the best in the NFL, but the injury bug could continue to bite both players. It would be nice to see Denver sign someone like Kyzir White to boost the floor of the room, as this unit doesn't feel as strong as it could be.

1. Tight End

Evan Engram was a very nice signing by the Denver Broncos, but he's not young anymore and does have an injury history. Furthermore, the Broncos really don't have much behind Engram, either. If he were to miss some time, it'd be some of the same faces in Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull running the show, which isn't ideal.

Denver was not able to come away with a viable TE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's clear that the room is suffering because of it. The Broncos could hit the market and see if a tight end becomes available when roster cuts happen, as the unit is quite unsteady at the moment.