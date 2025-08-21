2026 NFL mock draft links Broncos to WR who could transform the offense

The 2026 NFL Draft is still months away, but the mock drafts are pouring in. What position could the Denver Broncos take in Round 1?

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver shocked many in Broncos Country when they took Jahdae Barron with their first pick. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos obviously took Bo Nix. This team does keep hitting on draft picks and is in a great spot.

However, the work is never truly done, and I would argue that it is only going to get harder for this team as the years go on if they hope to remain as a contender. Well, a 2026 NFL mock draft is making its way around the NFL world. Who are the Broncos taking with their first pick?

Denver Broncos take Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson in 2026 NFL mock draft

From Field Yates, here is his reasoning for the Broncos taking Tyson at pick 20 in his 2026 NFL mock draft:

Tyson had 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns last season prior to getting hurt, and that kind of production could be perfect for Bo Nix and the Broncos. The Broncos are well-stocked at most spots on the roster, but putting another difference-making playmaker alongside Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Evan Engram could lift the whole offense. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson is extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands and has very good instincts after the catch. He had five games with over 100 receiving yards in 2024 and joins Leavitt to form one of the best QB-WR duos in college football this season. -- Field Yates

The one thing that strikes me about Tyson just from reading this is his alpha, no. 1 WR profile, which is absolutely something Denver needs. However, the team does have three very young players at the position in Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr, and Troy Franklin, and Courtland Sutton is going to be here for another couple of seasons.

If you ask me, Denver's first-round pick would be best-suited finding a long-term tackle replacement for Garett Bolles or Mike McGlinchey or even addressing the defensive line, as that unit could see some turnover next offseason.

While the Broncos are still searching for a legitimate go-to guy on offense, I am not sure this would be a wise use of their first-round pick in 2026.