Latest Broncos trade proposal with Cowboys weakens a key position

The Denver Broncos could hit the NFL trade market again if they choose to, but this trade would make the team a lot worse. The Broncos just traded Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a pair of draft picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts.

Overall, Denver got a great haul from the Saints for Vele, who is already entering his age-28 season. The main issue with the WR room was that Vele's role was a bit redundant after a while. Anyway, it's clear that the Broncos are willing to make changes to their roster via trade.

In a recent proposed trade, the Broncos would be taking from a huge position of strength and would honestly make their roster a lot worst if they went through with it.

Denver Broncos' trade proposal sends Riley Moss to the Dallas Cowboys

Here is the trade proposal from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report:

Denver Broncos: CB Riley Moss for Dallas Cowboys 2026 fourth-round pick

The Broncos have one of the NFL's better defenses and are loaded with talent at the cornerback position. The team could clear up roster space and add future assets by dealing Riley Moss—a 2023 third-rounder—to the Cowboys this offseason.

While Moss is a quality corner who emerged as a starter last year, he's a bit redundant following Denver's decision to draft Jahdae Barron. The first-rounder looked extremely sharp during his preseason debut and seems to be the long-term No. 2 corner across from Pat Surtain II in this defense.

With Dallas' secondary facing an uncertain future due to DaRon Bland's impending free agency and Trevon Diggs' injury history, it would make sense to send a Day 2 pick to Denver to acquire a young, cost-controlled defensive back to build around.

Overall, this would be a bad trade for Denver to make, period. There is this weird thing floating around in Broncos Country about Riley Moss apparently not being a good player or being replaceable, and while there is a shot that Moss might not be here for the long-term, he is a good player.

He also, arguably, playing one of the toughest positions in the NFL, as he is the starting outside CB next to Patrick Surtain II, the best CB in the NFL. Moss will continue seeing a ton of passes thrown his way, but he's got the size, speed, and technique to run with most receivers in this league.

Riley Moss is a good player, period. The Broncos should not trade him unless they get a massive package in return.