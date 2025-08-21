Updated Denver Broncos' offense following unexpected Devaughn Vele trade

The Denver Broncos were able to trade Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a pair of draft picks. How does the offense look now?

As the offseason went on, it became abundantly clear that Devaughn Vele was expendable and simply not a player that the Broncos had much use for. That isn't to say Vele isn't talented - he absolutely is and is going to be a great weapon for the Saints.

However, his role on the team became quite redundant as time progressed. Let's take a look at the team's offense after the trade.

Denver Broncos' offense following Devaughn Vele trade

Quarterback: Bo Nix

There are a lot more 'sure thing' players around Bo Nix on offense entering a crucial year two. It's really all up to him to make a leap and to get his team to the next level.

Running Back: JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie

If the Denver Broncos do indeed keep four running backs, I would personally believe it to be these four. JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are the starters at the position and should end up both seeing notable roles out of the backfield.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie feel like the next two up in that room. Both players are explosive and have separated themselves from Audric Estime and Blake Watson this offseason.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Trent Sherfield

With Devaughn Vele out of the picture, the Denver Broncos' wide receiver room will look something like this, and the position may have truly been decided with that trade. Denver will likely carry these five throughout the season and try to stash some of their younger guys on the practice squad. The emergence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant this offseason made Vele expendable.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Evan Engram isn't the long-term solution at tight end for the Denver Broncos, but he's going to be the go-to guy in that position as long as he is here. The Broncos might sniff the tight end market in the coming weeks to further add at this position.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

Denver's offensive line likely remains the same this year, but some have been calling for Alex Forsyth to take over the starting duties at center to revive the run game, as Forsyth is a much better run blocker than Luke Wattenberg. Right now, though, it doesn't feel like Denver makes a change, as this unit has the potential to be the best in the NFL in 2025.