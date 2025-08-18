The Denver Broncos have emphasized the running game this offseason and have spent a lot of time on their install and scheme.

Players have even talked about how they are going to use more of an "outside zone" scheme this year to the media.

Interesting note from Garett Bolles here talking about the #Broncos RB room — said “we got some guys that can stretch out the outside-zone game for us, which is an emphasis for us coming into this training camp.”



Quinn Meinerz said prev that run-game philosophy has changed a bit pic.twitter.com/KDl1YsY0TY — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 28, 2025

There was one common denominator last season for when the run game was at its best and it's time to move in that direction as well.

Alex Forsyth needs to start over Luke Wattenberg at center

Everyone knows Alex Forsyth as the player that had that unfortunate play at Kansas City when the Chiefs blocked Denver's game winning field goal.

While that will be in the back of our minds for a long time, he shouldn't be known for that or even be considered a bad football player because of that one play.

He is the solution to the Broncos run game and there's proof of it on film and in the numbers.

Alex Forsyth in the 4 games he started in last season Week 6 - Los Angeles Charges: 110 Rushing Yards Week 7 - at New Orleans Saints: 225 Rushing Yards Week 8 - Carolina Panthers: 102 Rushing Yards Week 9 - Baltimore Ravens: 122 Rushing Yards

In all four games Forsyth started in last season, the Broncos rushed for 100 or more yards in every game. Coincidence? Maybe, since it's somewhat of a small sample size, but the film doesn't lie either.

Alex Forsyth hitting the hip x 2 on doubles to create displacement (@CoachMirabal) pic.twitter.com/eRSkM95O3Q — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 11, 2025

This clip above was from the first preseason game this year against the 49ers. He has continued to show on tape that he can improve this running game for Denver, especially with the great revamped running back room.

I also tallied Wattenberg's game logs when he started, like how I did with Forsyth. He has a larger sample size we can go off of.

Luke Wattenberg in the 13 games he started last season Week 1 - at Seattle Seahawks: 99 Rushing Yards Week 2 - Pittsburgh Steelers: 64 Rushing Yards Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 136 Rushing Yards Week 4 - at New York Jets: 126 Rushing Yards Week 5 - Las Vegas Raiders: 109 Rushing Yards (Got injured late in the game) Week 10 - at Kansas City Chiefs: 78 Rushing Yards Week 11 - Atlanta Falcons: 105 Rushing Yards Week 12 - at Las Vegas Raiders: 63 Rushing Yards Week 13 - Cleveland Browns: 106 Rushing Yards Week 15 - Indianapolis Colts: 72 Rushing Yards Week 16 - at Los Angeles Chargers: 110 Rushing Yards Week 17 - at Cincinnati Bengals: 123 Rushing Yards Week 18 - Kansas City Chiefs: 158 Rushing Yards

In the 13 games Wattenberg was the starting Center, the Broncos rushed for over 100 yards eight times. So, 62% of his starts resulted in 100+ yard rushing games for Denver.

For Forsyth, it was 100% of his starts resulting in 100+ yard rushing games for the Broncos.

Matt Peart (LT) and Calvin Throckmorton (LG) get some serious movement on the DT. Great example of getting hip-to-hip off of the snap



Alex Forsyth showing how to get the DT across the face of your OG#BroncosCountry @MileHighReport pic.twitter.com/Tve5JyVElI — Ross (@Ross_MHR) August 13, 2025

Bo Nix knows Forsyth really well from their Oregon days, so that center to quarterback communication won't take a step back, and if anything, it improves mightily with the amount of football they have played together.

With the additions of JK Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey to the running back room, there is no doubt that the run game will naturally improve just because of their abilities.

But if the Broncos want really want to take it to the next level and maximize their potential in the running game, especially with an outside zone scheme, Forsyth should be the starting center for this offense and Sean Payton.