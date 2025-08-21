Other players the Denver Broncos must trade following Devaughn Vele

The Denver Broncos traded Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. Should they look to make other moves?

Denver could keep making trades before the 2025 NFL Season kicks off in a couple of weeks. The Devaughn Vele move was shocking, but not at the same time. Given that the Broncos have been active in the trade market at times, they could keep that up.

Let's look at other players the Broncos must trade following their Devaughn Vele deal.

Players the Denver Broncos must trade after Devaughn Vele

Damarri Mathis, CB

With all of Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jahdae Barron, and Ja'Quan McMillian being ahead of Damarri Mathis in the depth chart and being additions after he was, it makes sense that Mathis is on the outside looking in. He's in the final year of his deal, and there really isn't much of a path for him to get on the roster. Cornerback play across the league is always in demand, so the Broncos could surely get a sixth or seventh-round pick in return for Mathis, who doesn't have much of a role on this team.

Audric Estime, RB

One of the more interesting players to follow this offseason has been Audric Estime, a second-year running back who isn't even 22 years old yet. The main issue with Estime is that he hasn't separated himself in the RB room and isn't really offering much as a player, either. He's got absolutely no juice to his game, as all of JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin have outplayed him this offseason, and many have been predicting those four players as being the locks for the roster.

There is surely some sort of trade value for Estime, as a team like the San Francisco 49ers have been hemorrhaging running backs this offseason and could use someone who at least stays healthy.

Blake Watson

Another running back who may not make the roster is Blake Watson. Now yes, Denver might want Watson on the practice squad, but there could be a chance that he gets nabbed up by another team. If nothing else, the Broncos could likely land a late-round pick from another RB-needy team for Watson, who is actually a complete running back.

Denver's RB room is coming into shape, and guys like Estime and Watson are likely off the roster.