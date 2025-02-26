The Denver Broncos had their share of amazing moments in 2024. Let's rank the top-5 moments as we head toward the 2025 offseason. Even the most optimistic Broncos fans probably did not think this team was going to win 10 games and make the postseason.

They were four games over .500 at one point in 2024. After beating the Indianapolis Colts, they were 9-5 on the year before dropping the next two. Anyway, Denver did not get to the point they were at in 2024 without some amazing and flat-out jaw-dropping moments.

We tried to pull together the top-5 moments of the 2024 NFL Season. How did we do?

Ranking the top-5 moments of the Denver Broncos 2024 season

5. First win of the Bo Nix era in Week 3 against Buccaneers

Coming in Week 3, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first win of the 2024 NFL Season, and after two brutal weeks to open up the year, this was the first game from the Broncos where things really seemed to come together.

NIx played well and clearly made strides as a passer during this game. It was a blowout, as Denver won by 19 points and had the Bucs offense searching for answers. The first win of the Bo Nix era comes in as the fifth-best moment of the 2024 NFL Season.

4. The duo of Nik Bonitto's defensive touchdowns against Browns and Colts

Nik Bonitto had two major defensive touchdowns this year, and they both game late in the season against the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. For a while there, Bonitto was getting a good bit of attention as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Overall, Bonitto had a career year and should ink a healthy extension this offseason.

Bonitto intercepted Jameis Winston for a pick-six, and the one against the Colts actually went in the books as a fumble recovery, as the pass that Bonitto 'intercepted' was backwards.

3. Marvin Mims Jr 93-yard touchdown catch against Browns in Week 13

Here it is again, as I am not sure a single Broncos fan is tired of viewing it:

This is one of those plays where you probably remember exactly where you were and what you were doing. Holding a four-point lead and in a third and long situation deep in their own territory, Bo Nix uncorked a 93-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr, who beat the Browns defense. The ball traveled about 45 yards in the air on a rope.

It has to be one of the best throws of the 2024 NFL Season, period. But the very next offensive play from the Browns was a 70-yard Jerry Jeudy touchdown reception, which was brutal. But this play has to be one of the team's best moments of the season.

2. Beating Colts in Week 15 to get to 9-5 on the season

This was a huge game for the Denver Broncos, as getting to 9-5 also ended up giving them a 90% chance to make the playoffs at the time. Had they lost to the Colts, they would have improved to 7-7 and Denver would have fallen to 8-6. It would have made the Wild Card race much more interesting.

Instead of a one-game gap, Denver ended up clearing themselves by three games over the Colts, as Indy dropped to 6-8 after this game. It didn't start how many of us hoped, but it was a massive win for the franchise at home.

1. Beating Chiefs in Week 18 to clinch first playoff spot since 2015

I have no idea how you could have another moment above this one. While the game was a total blowout, Week 18 was the official turning point of this franchise. In the legendary 1977 throwback uniforms, the Denver Broncos had a must-win game to earn a playoff berth against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Had they lost, they would have missed the postseason entirely. Denver came out and left no doubt. Now yes, the Chiefs were not playing many starters, but who cares? It was an emotional moment for many Broncos fans, and I can feel the emotion coming back as I type these words. In what ended up being nearly 10 years of misery, the Denver Broncos got back to the playoffs in 2024 and did it in blowout fashion against Kansas City in Week 18.

This was the best moment of the 2024 NFL Season.