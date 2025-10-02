Ranking the easiest remaining games on the Denver Broncos schedule in 2025

The Denver Broncos have some very winnable games left of their schedule. Let's rank the easiest approaching Week 5. Denver can go on a run here in October and November and really set themselves up nicely for a potential division crown.

The AFC West got a lot closer in Week 4 when the LA Chargers suffered their first defeat of the season, and the Broncos took care of business against the Bengals. As it stands right now, the Chargers are 3-1, and both the Broncos and Chiefs are 2-2.

This could only be heating up as the season goes on. Let's check out Denver's easiest remaining games in the 2025 season.

Ranking the easiest remaining games for the Denver Broncos in 2025

5. Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos swept the Raiders in 2024 and should be able to do so this year. The Raiders lost on a blocked field goal at home in Week 4 to the Chicago Bears. If Denver hopes to vault into contention this year, they have to take care of their easier opponents.

4. Week 9 @ Houston Texans

The Broncos and Houston Texans played each other very closely back in 2023 in Houston, but the circumstances are a lot different this time around. Houston is 1-3 approaching Week 5, and might have the worst offensive line we've seen in quite some time. QB CJ Stroud just hasn't look good since his breakout rookie season, so this game should end up being another strong one for Denver's defense.

Stroud is going to be running for his life, and Denver may truly only have to score 17 points to win this Week 9 showdown.

3. Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants did the Denver Broncos a massive favor in Week 4 by beating the LA Chargers, but they lost stud WR Malik Nabers for the year, and they'll be starting rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Their Week 4 win does not change the harsh reality of the team's situation - Nabers is gone for the year, the offensive line is still horrendous, and head coach Brian Daboll is just a guy.

The Broncos should win this game by multiple touchdowns.

2. Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three games in a row, and through four games, Raiders' QB Geno Smith has tossed seven interceptions. It's been a brutal, but expected start to the year for the Raiders. Pete Carroll inherited a mess, and somehow thought that Geno Smith was going to help them win games. Denver blew out the Raiders at home in 2024, and I am not sure Vegas got any better this offseason.

1. Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

The Denver Broncos are headed to London in Week 6 to face the New York Jets, currently 0-4 to begin the season. Frankly, the Jets really don't do anything well but lose. Not only is the coaching staff brand-new, but Justin Fields is a bottom-5 starter, and the roster just isn't that good. The Broncos should honestly steamroll the Jets the same way they did the Cincinnati Bengals