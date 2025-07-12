The Denver Broncos made a ton of player additions in the 2025 NFL Season. Which ones stick out as being the best?

This offseason was clearly the Denver Broncos being calculated but aggressive - they are trying to maximize the window they now have with Bo Nix at QB. Denver is definitely going all-in and should keep their foot on the gas in the years to come.

Some of their offseason player additions were quite bold - so we ranked the best ones right here.

Ranking the Denver Broncos best offseason player additions in 2025

5. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF, Free Agency

Talanoa Hufanga is an All-Pro safety and is actually a perfect complement to Brandon Jones, who is best as a free safety. Hufanga excels the most closer to the line of scrimmage, so this could be a match made in Heaven. Vance Joseph may have the best safety tandem in his career as a defensive coordinator, as Hufanga also brings a hard-hitting mindset into the secondary as well. This was a great signing by the Denver Broncos.

4. RJ Harvey, RB, 2025 NFL Draft

With elite footwork, vision, and speed, RJ Harvey really has just about everything needed to excel at RB in the NFL. Harvey may not begin the year getting the bulk of the carries due to the team signing JK Dobbins, but the one-two punch of these two is going to wear down opposing defenses. RJ Harvey was the Denver Broncos second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taken with the 60th selection. You get the sense that the additions of Dobbins and Harvey is Sean Payton trying to create his next elite RB duo in the NFL.

3. Dre Greenlaw, ILB, Free Agency

Dre Greenlaw is entering his age-28 season and could be a top-tier addition for the Denver Broncos, as they have been missing a true enforcer at ILB for years now. The injury concern is valid, but when healthy, there aren't five linebackers better than Greenlaw in the NFL, and there is a huge reason why the San Francisco 49ers wanted him back. Someone who is also a huge tone-setter and an elite locker room presence, Dre Greenlaw was a great addition for Denver this offseason.

2. Evan Engram, TE, Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have not had a competent receiving tight end in quite some time, but Evan Engram signed with the team earlier this offseason and is going to give them a much-needed boost. While he has struggled with injuries from time to time, he's also a high-end receiver and fits into that 'big slot' player that Sean Payton loves to use. Engram is going to catch a ton of passes in 2025.

1. JK Dobbins, RB, Free Agency

I am so high on the JK Dobbins addition if you could not tell. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field, but he did rush for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers in 13 games. Given that the Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL over the last two years, there is every reason to believe that Dobbins is going to stay on the field for a majority of the season, and this is a player who has averaged over 1,000 rushing yards over a 17-game season. JK Dobbins could be a huge boost to the team's backfield.