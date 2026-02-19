Ranking the Denver Broncos 3 most logical WR targets entering the offseason

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of football is that the Denver Broncos need to address their offense this spring. The issue was not necessarily that their offense was bad; it was pretty middle of the pack last year and was far from the reason their season did not end in a ring or at least a conference title. Instead, the Broncos need to find more explosiveness on their offense.

The Broncos seemed to have it at the beginning of the year, but instead their explosiveness proved to be streaky. The inconsistency of their scoring was also due to injuries, whether it be the smaller nagging ones to the receiving core, or the larger injury to JK Dobbins. The Broncos know they need to make a change to bring home another Lombardi Trophy.

The biggest area of opportunity to improve comes at wide receiver. The only impending free agent is Lil'Jordan Humphrey, which means most of the Broncos will be back next year at wideout. Denver's group is good, but it feels as though everyone is one position too high on the depth chart. The Broncos could add these legitimate WR1s to their group and push themselves over the top.

Ranking the three best wide receiver fits for the Denver Broncos

3. Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson is easily one of the more underrated wide receivers in all of football, and what he did with a brutal quarterback situation should receive more attention. He crossed the 1,000 receiving yard mark this past season, despite catching passes from Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson all season. With a significantly better and more stable receiver situation in Denver, Robinson could find himself pushing well beyond that number and becoming one of the game's truly stable receivers, which the Broncos could desperately use with their drop problem.

2. Alec Pierce

Piece is going to be the biggest wide receiver name available on the open market, which says more about the market than him. He is one of the game's elite big-play threats, but his fit in Denver could be a little muddy. Denver struggles with drops and could probably use a more high-volume, short-yardage receiver than a big-play threat (ideally, they can find that in the same player). Regardless, Piece would be their most talented wide receiver and would remove the need to rely on soon-to-be 31-year-old Courtland Sutton as a big play threat.

1. Garrett Wilson

Wilson would be the ideal player, reliable and a big-play threat. His talents are being more or less wasted on the Jets, and he would be the most talented Broncos wide receiver since the days of Demaryius Thomas. Former Broncos executive Darren Mougey is running the show in New Jersey and has shown a willingness to move popular players to accrue more draft capital. Maybe the Broncos could start conversations with a second-rounder and more this year for the star wideout?