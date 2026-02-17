Broncos dream offseason trade scenario only adds more fuel to the fire

The Denver Broncos are in a Super Bowl window after an insanely successful 2025 season. Denver built off the success in 2024, winning four more games, and going from the seventh playoff seed all the way up to the first.

Funnily enough, in 2024, the Broncos were the last AFC team to clinch a spot in the postseason, but were the first this year. As we have talked about before, there is a chance that the team wins the Super Bowl this year had Bo Nix not broken his ankle, but there is always the 2026 season to get some revenge.

Well, besides a few small needs on the defensive side of the ball, the offense is the unit that needs a legitimate boost. Once again, this hypothetical trade that the Broncos had some level of interest in at the deadline is thrust back into the spotlight approaching the offseason, only adding more fuel to this fire.

Jaylen Waddle in a trade is dubbed as Denver Broncos dream offseason scenario

Moe Moton in Bleacher Report talked about why a Jaylen Waddle trade would be the Broncos dream offseason trade scenario:



This is a long-shot dream scenario, but not far-fetched given the Miami Dolphins' roster turnover on Monday.



The Dolphins have a new general manager and coaching staff that may continue to tear down the roster in a full-blown rebuild. Jaylen Waddle has a tradeable contract that only counts $11.6 million against the salary cap.



The Denver Broncos may have to overpay in draft compensation to acquire Waddle, but it may be worth it while in a Super Bowl window.



The Broncos need more big plays in the passing game. Courtland Sutton averaged 13.7 yards per catch, but Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Evan Engram all averaged fewer than 11 yards per grab. As a rookie, Pat Bryant averaged 12.2 yards per reception, but he struggled to stay healthy late in the season.



In 2025, Waddle played through injuries. He only missed one game and racked up 14.2 yards per reception. The 27-year-old doesn't have the accolades of a premier wideout, but his playmaking ability would move the needle for Denver's aerial attack.



Remember, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Broncos "reached out" to the Dolphins about Waddle's availability before the 2025 trade deadline.

I would not necessarily agree with Moton's assessment that this would be a 'long-shot dream scenario,' especially given the fire sale the Miami Dolphins started to undergo on Monday. It seems clear to me that the franchise is embracing a full-scale rebuild and might also be prepared to release Tua Tagovailoa if they cannot find a trade parnter.

If there was ever a prime example of a team willing to trade off some veteran players, it would be the Dolphins. With Miami clearly set to embrace a rebuild, one way for the team to eventually get out from this rebuild a better team is to stock up on draft picks.

The more draft picks, the more chances a team has to find the next All-Pro player, including at quarterback. In my view, the Broncos should not hesitate to offer a first-round pick for Waddle. It would not only offload another big contract for the Dolphins, but it would give the team two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Broncos hold the 30th pick, and while that isn't the highest, it's absolutely better than having just one pick in Round 1. As for Denver, Waddle would bring the wide receiver skillset they have been missing on offense for years.

Waddle has blazing speed, can consistently separate down field, and has the ability to also win underneath as well. He began his career with three 1,000-yard seasons in a row but has since failed to hit that mark the last two years, primarily due to poor quarterback play.

A wide receiver room featuring Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr would truly be a handful for opposing defenses, and it would also open things up for other players like Evan Engram and whoever is the primary RB1.