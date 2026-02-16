The path to a top free agent running back just got clearer for the Broncos

With the clear and visible need for a true star at running back to push the offense into its next phase, the Denver Broncos could soon have another top-tier option available at the start of free agency. On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are not expected to franchise tag running back Travis Etienne, allowing him to test the open market.

After having his fifth-year option declined last year, Etienne responded with a strong bounce-back campaign that helped turn the Jaguars into late-season dark horses. He eclipsed 1,107 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on the ground, while adding 36 receptions for 292 receiving yards and six more scores through the air.



His production showcased exactly what modern offenses covet and, coincidentally, what’s been missing from Denver’s backfield: versatility, explosiveness, and reliability.

Travis Etienne makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos

For Denver, pursuing Etienne should be a priority, not a luxury. Yes, signing him would likely require a significant financial commitment, but elite offensive playmakers rarely come cheap. Etienne has previously mentioned preferring warm-weather, sunshine markets over cold-weather teams, but that perspective has a funny way of shifting once free agency checks start clearing.

And if the Broncos are paying contender-level money, the Mile High cold might suddenly feel a lot more manageable when you’re playing meaningful January football.

Etienne makes even more sense when you view him through the lens of Sean Payton’s offense. Payton has long favored dynamic, dual-threat backs who can operate as extensions of the passing game. Screens, checkdowns, angle routes, shallow crossers, all staples in his offenses.

Etienne thrives in that role. Beyond raw production, he’s elusive and difficult to bring down. He ranked among the league leaders in missed tackles forced and yards after contact (831), while also proving dependable in pass protection, allowing just five pressures on 83 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The hesitation, of course, comes from league-wide philosophy. Paying running backs has become increasingly unpopular in today’s NFL. But the Broncos are not in rebuilding mode; they’re in win-now mode. Building a championship-caliber roster requires balance, and postseason football consistently reminds us how critical a reliable run game can be.

The Broncos went the economical route last season, partly due to cap constraints, but the result was a backfield that limped into the postseason and struggled to deliver when the lights were brightest.

There are other roster spots that require attention, but few, if any, rank higher in priority than running back. Etienne offers the type of dynamic presence that could unlock another level of this offense, and that’s an investment worth making. It might even give Payton something he hasn’t had in Denver yet: a true 1,000-yard rusher.